On February 8, 2025, an image allegedly featuring BTS' j-hope’s TikTok message appeared on the internet. As shown in the viral image, the Blue Side vocalist sent a message to a Filipino dancer, Niana Guerrero, requesting her to teach him TikTok. Apparently, the image of Niana’s phone went viral, which was said to have been posted by her manager but it was later deleted.

For those unaware, BTS' j-hope recently joined TikTok and ever since then, the singer has been a consistent user of the social media platform.

Fans of BTS' j-hope were thrilled to see his alleged brief interaction with the popular dancer. As a result, his fans flooded the internet with their anticipation for a new TikTok dance challenge video featuring Hobi and Niana together. One user on X commented:

“they need to post a challenge together NOW!!!!!!!!”

Many other mixed reactions to this interaction between BTS' j-hope and Niana Guerrero were seen online. While some speculated a dance collab, others anticipated the duo’s dance at Hobi’s upcoming Manila tour.

“OMGGGG TIKTOK DANCE COLLAB,” a fan commented.

“i’m pretty sure niana and hobi are already planning to do a tiktok collaboration the moment he step foot for his manila leg tour,” another fan said.

“This might be a cute moment but shouldn’t have been posted at all. Why do people keep sharing dms from the members?? I know it’s exciting but they’re doing it privately for a reason,” stated an admirer.

“CAN SOMEBODY CHECK WHAT ALL CHALLENGES SHE DID???? WE COULD EXPECT EM NEXT PROBABLY DAMN,” wrote another fan.

Some claimed it was a confirmed collaboration, while others called it a cute moment.

“oh niana guesting on hobi's concert she's living the life man,” commented an admirer.

“this was a confirmed collaboration when hobi is in ph already,” wrote a fan.

“oh we’re definitely getting a J-hope & Niana tiktok DC when he comes here in the Philippines for his concert f*cksbskdbd,” stated another fan.

“HOBI ASKING FOR NIANA GUERRERO’S HELP ON HOW TO TIKTOK?!?!? IM SCREAMIRBELDVEKE. WHY AM I NOT A FAMOUS TIKTOKER,” wrote a fan.

BTS' j-hope joined TikTok on January 24

Following his performance at the charitable musical event at Paris' Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes on January 23, BTS' j-hope created his TikTok account the next day. On January 24, 2025, Jung Hoseok posted an Instagram story containing a TikTok excerpt exhibiting the time “02:28” and the phrase “i am ur hope,” along with a link to the social media application.

TikTok Korea's official X account, in conjunction with Hobi, posted a clip of BTS' j-hope, along with a welcome message for the idol to the platform.

Since setting up his account, the star has been consistently active on TikTok, uploading numerous dance challenges nearly every day. Hobi recently participated in Chris Brown's Angel Numbers, Doechii's Denial Is A River, and Lil Wayne’s She Will dance challenges.

In other news, BTS' j-hope announced his global tour schedule on January 10, 2025, stating that his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour would start on February 28, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. He will then perform in locations such as Los Angeles, Mexico, Taipei, Jakarta, Singapore, and many more.

