"She really chose a redflag manchild ”- Internet debates over Yuk Jun-seo lifting Lee Si-an over shoulders after Single’s Inferno 4 endgame match

On February 11, 2025, the highly anticipated final episodes of Single’s Inferno 4 aired, wrapping up weeks of shifting relationships, emotional decisions, and heated debates among viewers. While the finale featured several long-awaited pairings, one moment, in particular, ignited controversy online—Yuk Jun-seo lifting Lee Si-an over his shoulder as they exited together after she chose him as her final partner.

Lee Si-an’s decision to leave Inferno with Jun-seo instead of Kim Jeong-su or Jang Theo had already sparked discussions, with many fans questioning her choice. The moment that truly divided audiences came right after her choice. As they prepared to leave the island, Si-an playfully asked Jun-seo if he had planned a celebration, prompting him to hoist her over his shoulder.

Single’s Inferno viewers were taken aback by what they perceived as a lack of respect, especially given that Si-an was wearing a short dress. Social media quickly erupted with mixed reactions. Fans labeled Jun-seo as immature and disrespectful, arguing that Si-an had chosen someone who lacked basic manners over two men who treated her better. An X user, @Fairyjaeyunie wrote,

"she really chose a redflag manchild who's full of himself rather than 2 men who treated her better and respected her."

Comments ranged from frustration to outright criticism, with some viewers calling the moment “gross” and comparing it to carrying a sack of potatoes. Single’s Inferno fans pointed out that no contestant in previous seasons had behaved similarly, making Jun-seo’s action stand out even more.

"Just me and the bag of potatoes on my shoulders. I haven't seen such rude guy for a while on variety shows. But maybe Lee Sian likes that someone treated her like a piece of s*it. Who knows," a fan wrote.

"I swear he’s disgusting I can’t take this anymore Thank God it’s the end ep or I would have smashed my phone seeing this. Who did this in all the seasons except him?? It’s so gross I can’t stand it anymore," a viewer added.

"dude she’s wearing a fcking short dress. istg he can’t even pretend to have manners for two mins," a netizen remarked.

"i screamed when this happened why did junseo FLING SIAN OVER HIS SHOULDER LIKE DATT," another user wrote.

Viewers of Single’s Inferno 4 too chimed in to criticise the act of Yuk Jun-seo.

"ewwwwww he thought he ate. they deserve each other sha cuz who she wan leave am for?," a viewer remarked.

"Wtf is this shi. This season is literally a 1/10," another user added.

More about Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an's relationship in Single’s Inferno 4

Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an’s connection in Single’s Inferno 4 had one of the most polarizing storylines of the season. Their dynamic was marked by emotional highs and lows, with Si-an initially struggling to decide between him and her other suitors, Jang Theo and Kim Jeong-su.

While Theo brought her joy and Jeong-su provided a sense of security, Jun-seo evoked a whirlwind of emotions, making her choice all the more complicated.

Throughout Single’s Inferno 4, Jun-seo’s reserved and sometimes indifferent demeanor sparked mixed reactions from both Si-an and the audience. Unlike the other contestants who openly expressed their feelings, Jun-seo often remained distant, only revealing his emotions subtly.

However, despite this, Si-an continuously gravitated toward him, showing a clear preference for their unpredictable but exciting connection. Their relationship was cemented in the finale of Single’s Inferno when Si-an ultimately chose Jun-seo over her other potential matches.

With Single’s Inferno 4 now concluded, the debates over the final pairings continue. While some viewers remain disappointed by Si-an’s decision, others are eager to see how the couples navigate their relationships beyond the island.

