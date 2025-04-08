"She really is Korea’s it girl" - Fans react as IVE's Jang Wonyoung is announced as new ambassador for Dyson Korea

On April 8, 2025, Sports Chosun reported that IVE's Wonyoung became the newly appointed ambassador for Dyson's hair devices in Korea. As the new face of Dyson Korea, Wonyoung will continue to pursue various activities. She will bring the brand's innovative technology and her own vibrant charm together to redefine hair styling and beauty.

In an official statement, Wonyoung shared that she believes healthy hair is key to pulling off various concepts as an idol. She also revealed that the Dyson Air Wrap is her go-to tool to style her hair quickly. Kathleen Pierce, the General Manager of Beauty at Dyson, stated, as reported by Sports Chosun,

"We look forward to inspiring many people with wonderful hairstyling with Jang Won-young in the future." (As translated by Google)

Fans posted on social media to express their thoughts about the idol's latest endorsement. One fan remarked that she is Korea's "It girl."

"When I was in Korea she was everywhereeeee, she really is Korea's it girl."

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where one claimed that elegance meets innovation, while another marveled at how she is "booked and busy."

"Wonyoung and Dyson? That's elegance meeting innovation—pure magic in the air!" exclaimed another fan.

"Yaaas, she's rocking that ambassador role ! Can't wait to see the ads," commented another fan.

"TWO new brand deals (deep&low and dyson) dropping in a span of two days, bvlgari news coming soon… booked and busy angel. it's wonyoung's world and we're just living in it," remarked another fan.

More fan reactions said that the IVE member is "apt for Dyson," while another expressed that her influence in Korea is next level. One fan also noted that hair brands adore her.

"Beautiful woman with lustrous hair. Apt for Dyson," reacted another fan.

"You know just 2 hours ago I looked at her namuwiki now 2h later Wonyoung became the ambassador of DYSON?! Her power in Korea is next level," added another fan.

"First with Kerastase and now with Dyson,oh the hair brands love her so much," wrote another fan.

More about IVE's Jang Wonyoung

The singer is currently a member of the girl group IVE under STARSHIP Entertainment and was previously a member of the project girl group named Iz*One. She rose to fame after placing first in the reality TV show Produce 48 in 2018.

After Iz*One's disbandment on April 29, 2021, she returned to Starship Entertainment as a trainee with fellow bandmate An Yu-jin. She was appointed the new host of Music Bank along with ENHYPEN's Sunghoon. The duo also received the Best Couple Award at the 2021 KBS Entertainment Awards.

Wonyoung also co-hosted the 2021 Asia Artist Awards with Leetuk and later joined IVE, which was formed under STARSHIP Entertainment. IVE debuted on December 1, 2021, with the single album Eleven.

In 2022, she also attended Paris Fashion Week as an ambassador for luxury brands like Miu Miu and Fred Joaillier. She has hosted several events, including the 2022 Asia Artist Awards and the 2022 KBS Song Festival. She stepped down as host for Music Bank in January 2023.

She wrote two tracks for IVE's first studio album, Mine and Shine with Me. The IVE member also continued hosting and was named the top influencer of Paris Fashion Week by Lefty.

In other news, IVE successfully completed their 3rd Fan concert, IVE SCOUT, on April 5 and 6, 2025, at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Seoul.

