“She’s got great taste”- Fans react to BLACKPINK’s Jennie names Kendrick Lamar’s ‘TV OFF’ as her current favourite song

Jennie of BLACKPINK appeared on the French national TV show Quotidien on January 31, 2025. During the interview, she shared that she’s a fan of American rapper Kendrick Lamar. She mentioned that while recording her solo debut album Ruby, she briefly paused the process because the American rapper had just released his new album, GNX, on November 22, 2024.

She also mentioned TV OFF from GNX as her current favorite song. Fans reacted enthusiastically to her admiration for another artist, sparking discussions online.

“I need them to collab so bad, kpop queen of rap & king of rap,” a fan said.

“She like me fr,” a Kendrick fan expressed.

“Jennie has epic taste…” another fan remarked.

Many fans commented upon the star's taste,

“She knows her stuff,” a fan claimed.

“Her body snapped right into rhythm soon as she heard the beat bounce,” another fan remarked.

Jennie of BLACKPINK appears in a French TV show, Quotidien

Quotidien is a popular French news and talk show hosted by Yann Barthès. Their latest guest was none other than BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who appeared on the show on January 30, 2025.

On the show, the idol revealed her admiration for Kendrick Lamar and picked his song TV OFF as a favorite. Jennie admitted that she had been so focused on her album for the past few months that she hadn’t kept up with new music releases. However, she listened to Kendrick’s album as she enjoys his music.

Jennie also recalled a moment from the 2023 Met Gala, where she was photographed alongside Kendrick Lamar and Naomi Campbell.

Another highlight of the interview was when she opened up about the meaning behind her album title, Ruby. She revealed that she drew inspiration from Shakespeare’s As You Like It.

When discussing her self-care routine, the BLACKPINK star shared that she meditates, eats nutritious food, and practices cold plunging, a wellness habit she has previously credited as a key part of her lifestyle. She also reflected on her passion for dance, revealing that although she wasn’t initially aware of K-pop as an industry, she always knew she loved dancing.

Additionally, Jennie spoke about her pre-release track Zen, which dropped on January 25. She admitted that she listens to the song frequently, a detail that resonated with fans, given its ongoing popularity. With so many personal insights packed into this short interview, her appearance on Quotidien became an entertaining watch for the fans.

