"She’s got great taste" — Fans react as Gyubin names IU and Taylor Swift as her inspiration

On February 17, 2025, Park Gyu-bin, popularly known by her mononym Gyubin, became the first-ever K-pop soloist to grace the cover of NME Magazine, a UK-based publication. The singer, who will soon release her first solo mini-album, spoke to the publication about her upcoming first debut anniversary, the album, singers who inspire her, and her initial years in the industry.

Alongside her digital cover, Gyu-bin mentioned IU and Taylor Swift as her inspiration during the interview. Here's what she said:

“I think IU and Taylor Swift are my top favourite artists. They both have a way of telling stories through their songs and that really resonates with me.”

Fans got excited after knowing Gyubin's favorite singers and commented on X:

"She’s got great taste, both are amazing artists"

"I feel like she’s taken inspiration well cause her music is really emotional and good at telling a story" a user wrote.

"Omgg such a good taste the two legend" a fan mentioned.

"oh.. Gyubin girl is so me.. she has taste" a user wrote.

Others appreciated the South Korean singer's look on the magazine's digital cover.

"I already love gyubin but she keeps giving me reasons to love her even more" a fan said.

"Gyubin is absolutely beautiful, she deserves to be in the cover of NME." a comment read.

"MY QUEENNNN" a fan mentioned.

All you need to know about Gyubin and her upcoming solo mini-album Flowering

Park Gyu-bin aka Gyubin is an 18-year-old singer and songwriter from South Korea. She is currently signed with Liveworks Company. At the age of 11, she began her career as a YouTuber under the alias "Singer Bin, where she used to post song covers of songs like Red Velvet's Psycho, IU's Lilac, Frank Sinatra's Fly Me To The Moon, and more.

She also participated in KBS' Top 10 Student in 2020 and then steered her focus on her debut. She also created a new self-titled YouTube channel to bolster her presence as a K-pop soloist.

Gyubin's first mini-album Flowering is slated to release on February 26, 2025. The album contains six tracks in all, including an English version of the title track Like U 100. She has participated in songwriting and composing for the songs from this album.

Talking about her album to NME, she mentioned that she hopes the album "touches people the way [she has] imagined it would." She describes it as a mini-album that "naturally came together to tell a cohesive story."

So far, the singer has dropped two pre-debut singles, Scribble (ft Wonstein) and Start To Shine (ft Gaeko). She officially debuted in January 2024 with the single Really Like You and then released another single Satellite in June 2024. The music video for Really Like You was filmed in Phuket, Thailand. The song ranked at number 15 on Billboard's Top 20 K-pop songs of 2024.

