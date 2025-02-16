  • home icon
  Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 2025 Met Gala debut could be on horizon: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s 2025 Met Gala debut could be on horizon: Report

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Feb 16, 2025 14:52 GMT
SNL Season Premiere Party - Source: Getty
SNL Season Premiere Party - Source: Getty

Since they started dating in 2023, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have had packed schedules. Swift has been touring the world with her "Eras Tour," while Kelce has been leading the Kansas City Chiefs to three straight Super Bowls. In between, Swift released her 11th studio album, and Kelce appeared on TV shows like "Grotesquerie" and "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?"

Now that the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Eagles, the couple finally has time off. Reportedly, as per People Magazine, with their schedules clear, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might finally step onto the Met Gala red carpet together in 2025.

Kelce, who enjoys fashion, and Swift, who has attended the event before, would surely make headlines if they turn up together.

That said, nothing is confirmed yet.

As per another report by Page Six, after months of busy schedules, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning a much-needed break.

A source shared that Swift and Kelce are excited about a private vacation where they can relax and focus on their relationship.

“Taylor and Travis are going to take some time away to vacation with just the two of them, talk about their future and just relax,” the insider said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce vacationed in Bahamas during NFL offseason

Last year in March, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took a trip to the Bahamas for some much-needed rest. The couple were seen walking hand in hand along the beach and enjoying the warm sun and ocean breeze.

youtube-cover
Swift kept her outfit simple, wearing white shorts, a cropped tank top and sandals, along with sunglasses and a baseball cap. Kelce dressed casually in blue swim trunks, a white t-shirt and brown loafers.

After their beach getaway, the couple returned to the U.S. and were spotted having lunch at Nobu Malibu. They looked happy together, holding hands and chatting while enjoying their meal outdoors.

youtube-cover
Before meeting up with Swift again, Kelce visited his hometown in Cleveland, stopping at a local pizza place and taking pictures with fans.

Meanwhile, Swift was preparing to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, 2024. Soon after, she started the European leg of her tour, beginning in Paris in May 2024.

हिन्दी