"She's reigning"- Fans proud as G-dragon's 'Home Sweet Home' (feat. Taeyang) emerges as track with most days at #1 on MelOn Daily Chart's history

On February 10, 2025, @kchartsmaster reported that G-Dragon's Home Sweet Home (feat. Taeyang, Daesung) emerged as the track by a male act to spend most days at the No.1 position in MelOn Daily Chart's history. It remained on the survey for over 76 days. The latest milestone of the male artist left the fandom proud.

For those unversed, G-Dragon's fifth digital single Home Sweet Home was released on November 22, 2024. It featured BIGBANG members, including Daesung and Taeyang. The track was released through Galaxy Corporation and distributed by Kakao Entertainment. It is part of the male artist's upcoming third full-length album titled, Übermensch.

Subsequently, the male artist's latest feat circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They shared multiple congratulatory posts on the internet, and an X user tweeted:

"THE QUEEN HSH has broken two records today. She did that with less than 24hrs noticed before its release (no title yet at that time), no MV and barely no promo. And yep, she's still reigning and charting."

The fandom stated that even after debuting a decade later, G-Dragon and the members of BIGBANG continued to break records. They referred to them as the living legends. Many users shared multiple posts praising the rapper as an artist who could dominate the chart without substantial promotions.

"Just a reminder that G-Dragon began his career in 1994 and debuted with Bigbang in 2006. After 3 decades as an artist and nearly 2 decades with Bigbang, he is still breaking records with his brothers. G to the D GOAT the living legend. King,"- a fan reacted.

"home sweet home is not the title track, it's a bside song, the album is not out yet amd the chart is already insane, Kwon Ji Yong the artist you are here is pre save and pre order link for the album guys,"- a fan shared.

"Just a reminder to everyone. This is a near 20 year old group. The members are nearing 40 in an industry where idols in their 20s dominate. They released this last minute with no promo, teasers and MV. And they’re still pulling off these new records in big 2025. Only BigBang,"- a fan commented.

"Congratulations G-DRAGON!!! Long years of Hiatus is definitely not an issue, at least not for someone of your level,"- a fan mentioned.

The internet users further shared that G-dragon was the King of K-pop as he continued to dominate the MelOn Daily Chart with his songs.

"mind you, this song had no korean music show promotions. the koreans know who the real kings are,"- a user reacted.

"No MV, no bunch of promotions, and GDRAGON HIMSELF is the songwriter, the king of kpop,"- a user shared.

"She's hanging by a thread from the new releases of well known kpop groups of today but she's thriving!! QUEEN HSH indeed! 88 days next,"- a user commented.

"HSH — a b-side did that with no promo and MV. the chokehold of GD's music in South Korea is insane, no wonder he's called by the gp, THE KING OF KPOP,"- a user mentioned.

More about G-Dragon's upcoming album Übermensch

The upcoming third full-length album, Übermensch, is slated for release through Galaxy Corporation on February 25, 2025. Kakao Entertainment would distribute it. The physical album would be available in 13 versions. It would include, four Mini Jewel case versions, eight Jewel Case versions, and a Photocard Album (NFC). It would feature eight tracks, which have been listed below:

Home Sweet Home (feat. Taeyang & Daesung) Power Too Bad Drama Ibelongiiu Take Me Bonamana Gyro-Drop

For those unversed, the male artist released Power and Home Sweet Home on October 31, 2024, and November 22, 2024, respectively. It was dropped through Galaxy Corporation and distributed by Kakao Entertainment, respectively.

In recent news, the male artist delivered electrifying performances at the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon and Le Gala Des Pieces, Paris, on December 25, 2024, and January 23, 2025, respectively.

G-Dragon has been confirmed to appear in the musical variety program Good Day. The show is slated to release on February 16, 2025, and will be available to stream on Disney+ and MBC. It has been helmed by director Kim Tae-ho.

