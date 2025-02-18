"She's truly a creative musician"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé discloses she's working on new music

On February 17, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé disclosed that she was working on new music during an interview with The Cut Magazine. The female artist graced its Spring 2025 issue, leaving the fandom in awe. During the conversation, she was asked whether she was creating new music. In response, the K-pop idol added:

"Yes, I've made new music. I was in the studio last week. What better to do with my life than be in the studio? But I also did think, I should live a little. I need to go get my heart broken again. I need to go be stupid for a little bit and come back."

Subsequently, BLACKPINK's Rosé latest information about her upcoming record went viral among the fandom. They complimented her determination to create new songs and albums and served the fans with new music. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"I haven't seen someone in a while with such PASSION; she’s truly a creative musician."

The fandom praised BLACKPINK's Rosé for being a talented and passionate musician who loved music.

"She is not just an idol, she is an artist who works well to produce great music,"- a fan reacted.

"a talented passionate musician who takes her craft seriously,"- a fan shared.

"Thank god she loves music so much cause i need to hear more of her music,"- a fan commented.

"taylor swift of korea LET'S FCKNG GOO,"- a fan mentioned.

Many fans bragged that BLACKPINK's Rosé would release another banger in the future.

"I wake up everyday and pray that ROSÉ never stops making music, it's serious business to me. It's for souls,"- a user reacted.

"always cool to see artists working hard, can’t wait to hear what she’s been cooking up,"- a fan shared.

"This queen gonna release another hit song,"- a fan mentioned.

"I need that Rosé x Ariana collaboration like I can hear the vocals already,"- a fan commented.

BLACKPINK's Rosé disclosed that she had a close relationship with Bruno Mars

During the exclusive interview with The Cut Magazine, BLACKPINK's Rosé disclosed that she was close with Burno Mars. She collaborated with the American singer for her hit track APT. The song is part of her full-length studio album Rosie. It was released on December 6, 2024, through The Black Label and Atlantic Records. The female artist described how she met him and their friendship bloomed:

"Basically. I told my label I was a big fan. And then, me with my celebrity privilege, they said, "Would you like to get in a meeting with Bruno Mars?" I was like, Wow, I should say "no" to this because I feel a little embarrassed. But I could not say "no." When I met him, I felt like he read through me, and I was like, Oh my God, I feel scared."

In recent news, YG Entertainment has confirmed that BLACKPINK would make their much-anticipated comeback in 2025.

