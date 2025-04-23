“She thriving in her solo era”— Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie becomes first artist to sell 100K+ digital copies of both album & single in China

On April 22, 2025, @ChinaMusicData reported that BLACKPINK's Jennie hit a big milestone in China. She became the first artist in 2025 to get over 100,000 digital sales for both a solo song and a full album on local streaming platforms. Her latest release, like Jennie, has passed 100,000 downloads and earned Gold status on QQ Music, a top music platform in China.

The Gold label from QQ Music is granted based on set sales targets and is among the few recognitions available in the country’s digital music space. Following news of Jennie's latest sales milestone in China, fans flooded social media with celebratory messages.

"She thriving in her solo era ❤️‍🔥," an X user commented.

This follows the earlier performance of her album Ruby, which recently went beyond 400,000 digital units sold. As of April 2025, BLACKPINK's rapper is the only singer to have achieved this level of separate digital success with both a single and an album in China, showing sustained listener interest outside of her group activity.

"JENNIE is crushing it with "like JENNIE" sales!," a fan remarked.

"Jennie's on another level! Just WOW. She's straight-up breaking records," a viewer said.

"Ain't no stopping Jennie, huh? Crushing records everywhere. Just shows her power in the game fr," a person shared.

More similar reactions.

"So proud of you . You deserved every achievements you have right now," a netizen wrote.

"Damn Right Jennie did that!!!!," a user noted.

"Jennie keeping her foot on they necks we love to see it," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie returned solo to Coachella with Ruby hits

On April 20, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie returned to the Coachella stage with a solo act during the second leg of the 2025 festival at the Outdoor Stage in Indio, California.

This marked her individual comeback at the event for a second time. The South Korean singer delivered a live showcase featuring songs from her debut studio record, Ruby, performing titles such as Filter, Handlebars, Mantra, and like JENNIE.

The set lasted close to 45 minutes and was accompanied by background dancers and digital projections. During her Starlight performance, the songstress took a pause after the line, “I just wanna make my mama prouder.” She then turned to the crowd and said in Korean:

“Eomma, saranghae.”

It means “Mom, I love you.” This time, her outfit featured a tailored piece from Manfred Thierry Mugler’s 1992 Cowboys archive. The attire included a belted coat-style dress, red vinyl bottoms, a coordinating scarf, and reflective silver eyewear.

BLACKPINK's Jennie is back on the Billboard Hot 100. On April 22, Billboard revealed that her solo track, like Jennie, made a fresh comeback on the chart, ranking among the hottest songs in the U.S. once again. The song, which originally landed at No. 83 in March upon release, has resurfaced at position No. 96 this week, following her recent Coachella stage appearance.

