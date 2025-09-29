"Short lived but well lived"- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook reveals painful reason behind bottom lip piercing removal

BTS member Jungkook surprised fans with a live broadcast on the platform Weverse on September 28, 2025. The session lasted for over an hour, during which the artist engaged in an informal conversation with his audienceDuring the broadcast, the singer informed fans that he had removed his recently acquired labret piercing. The piercing, which was situated just below his bottom lip near his signature mole, was first publicly unveiled on September 1, KST, during a Weverse live stream celebrating his birthday. Jungkook explained that he removed the piercing because it had become uncomfortable. He said,&quot;Ah and i removed the piercing here. Ugh, it was painful (laugh). It kept getting caught so it was really uncomfortable so i just took it out.The news of Jungkook removing his bottom lip piercing sparked a wave of reactions from fans, who were quick to share their thoughts across social media. Despite the short duration of the piercing, the news of its removal prompted reactions from fans online.The piercing had been celebrated by fans upon its debut. The news of it's removal and the singer's candid explanation for that became a topic of discussion among his global fanbase. Many fans expressed understanding and sympathy for the singer's experience, with one person commenting,&quot;Short lived but well lived:)&quot;Ruby⭐️ ʲᵏ📀 'Golden' 🔥 @RubySin53940060LINKShort lived but well lived:)Many fans reflected on the piercing’s brief but memorable appearance, expressing both nostalgia and amusement over its short-lived debut. Others showed understanding and concern, noting that the piercing had caused discomfort during his birthday live session and emphasizing the importance of his health and comfort above all.ARMY 🇮🇹 saw BTS 💜 in LV-🐿️ in 🇩🇪-🐹 in 🇳🇱 @ARMYAdultFromITLINKOne minute of silence for Jungkook's piercing 😞 It was a brief but intense experience.T @IUTBALINKIt bothered him alot while he was singing on his birthday live, so I'm kinda not surprised. I'm sure there will come another time where he can do it again if he wants and it'll have a chance to fully heal.Niki⁷ yoongi's wife @kthvgirl_LINKI'm glad he just took it out and didn't insist on keeping it bc there are places for piercings that end up in risk of getting infected, so we loved it yes but his health and comfort comes first ❤️‍🩹Some fans focused on the practical side, noting that the piercing had caused him discomfort during his birthday live session and could pose risks such as injury or irritation. Others stressed the importance of respecting the idol’s personal choice. They emphasized that opinions about whether he should or shouldn’t keep the piercing were secondary to his own comfort and well-being.🐰mine🖤 @moonlight_326LINKGood that he took it off.. its bothering him when he was singing live the last time.❣️❣️ @Flora_MiniLINKThe piercing that break his teeth or it's part not definitely not a good one..🥺🥺 Baby got hurt..🥺🥺Bambi001🔥💦🎤✨🎷👑 @bambi00lLINKHe made the decision he wanted.. so all’s good 👍 whatever he decides is right for him. Any opinions by ppl on what he should or shouldn’t have done are irrelevant bec it’s not your lip 🤐✌️루 @gukmin9397LINKIt's better this way, if it hurt him and/or that it bothered him too much 🙁. But people saying they are &quot;glad&quot;, idk how to take it... I just hope it isn't related to your personal tastes !Jungkook shares tooth mishap and late-night cooking during Weverse livesDuring his birthday live broadcast on Weverse on September 1, 2024, Jungkook opened up about an unexpected issue caused by his labret piercing. The singer explained that because the piercing passes through the lip with one end resting inside the mouth, it easily came into contact with his teeth.He shared that, earlier that day, while eating poke, Jungkook accidentally cracked one of his lower teeth against the piercing. A fragment of the broken tooth broke off, and instead of spitting it out, he ended up swallowing it.&quot;Today when I was eating Poke, while I was chewing I chewed on this (piercing). I cracked my lower tooth and it became sharp. Because it broke right here. And I ended up chewing the broken piece of tooth. But since it's my own tooth any way I just chewed and ate it, kinda like I'm eating sand. The piercing has been really annoying me,&quot; Jungkook revealed.During his recent Weverse live on September 29, 2025, Jungkook spent part of the session cooking two late-night dishes for fans. The first was a creamy truffle mushroom pasta, which he said was inspired by a restaurant meal he had tried a few days earlier.He also explained that he prefers his pasta softer than the typical “al dente” texture, cooking it a few minutes longer than the package instructions. For the second dish, he prepared a simple breakfast-style toast. He browned the bread in butter, spread it with strawberry jam, and topped it with soft, creamy scrambled eggs.The live offered fans a glimpse of the singer’s cooking style and casual interactions in the kitchen.