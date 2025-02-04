"Shoving Sian's mess down our throats instead" — Single's Inferno 4 viewers call out Netflix over misleading edits and selective cast focus

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Single's Inferno 4's latest episodes landed on the internet, causing much outrage and frustration among the viewers. Following the release of the latest episodes, many fans and netizens called out Netflix's alleged misleading representation of the storylines between the couples. This was revealed following Ji-yeon's recent individual interview.

Ji-yeon, who was seen spending time with the male contestant, Tae-hwan, confessed that she didn't feel much of a spark between the two. She also explained that their conversations are more about him, and there's an imbalance of priority in the relationship. Therefore, she expressed that she was not looking forward to entertaining the pairing.

"I think he really likes talking about his job. it’s always 'I did this, I did that' but he never asks about me so I got kind of tired near the end," Ji-yeon said.

Netizens were angered after learning this and called out Netflix for painting them to be a potential final couple of Single's Inferno 4. They also criticized the show's producers for the misleading edits of Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan that built hope in the viewers' minds. On the other hand, fans were also upset about the imbalanced screen time.

Many expressed that a majority of the show revolves around only a few contestants and the storylines of the others are often pushed under the rug. Therefore, many fans and netizens highlighted Netflix's alleged evil editing to reel in viewership. One X user said:

"the producers are shoving Sian's mess down our throats instead I'm so p*ssed"

Fan reaction (Image via X/@1Seokjinlover)

Here are a few fan reactions voicing similar opinions.

"Why would the producers do this to me, had me thinking bro was down bad for her I guesss that’s the power of editing lol," said a fan on X.

"he’s not dumb, he’s just not that into her as much as the show led u to believe," added another fan.

"#SinglesInferno4 was so obliviously made to promote a few people and it's really disappointing. As much as I love sian I really wanted to see more of youjin, jiyeon and taehwan too," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens shared their criticism of the latest episodes of Single's Inferno 4.

"The season because a snooze fest the moment they casted so many people, but focusing on only a few of them," stated a fan.

"Me and this show are on a love-hate relationship right now Because I love this soft version of love-island, but it's obviously about promotion and very edited," added an X user.

"Producers will follow this boring a**ocouple as soon as they get of the helicopter up until they go to bed ! But why can’t production do the same for jeongsu and youjin or jiyeon and tewan," said a netizen.

"i always go into this show knowing i will not like most of the guys and i am always correct," commented another X user.

All you need to know about Single's Inferno 4, the latest season of Netflix's South Korean reality dating show

Single's Inferno 4 is the latest season of the South Korean reality dating show released by Netflix. The show premiered on January 14, 2025, and two episodes from the series are rolled out every Tuesday. The contestants include Kim Te-hwan, Kwon Ki-ha, Yuk Jun-seo, Jung Tae-oh, Ahn Sung-hoon, Hong Sung-ho, Lee Si-an, Kim Min-seol, and Kim Hye-jin.

Additionally, the panelists who comment and react to the show's events are DEX (former Single's Inferno contestant), Lee Da-hee, Hong Jin-kyung, Cho Kyun-hyun, and Jung Han-hae. The series first premiered in 2021 and has successfully rolled out three seasons each year. It revolves around gathering a group of single contestants on a stranded island.

While they are asked to survive on the scarce resources on the island, they are provided with an escape every time a contestant makes a match with a fellow contestant. When a couple is formed on Single's Inferno, they are taken to Paradise, a place that's luxurious and heavy with resources.

Though contestants can make several matches to Paradise throughout the show, in the end, they would have to choose their final partner. The finale of Single's Inferno 4 is scheduled for February 11, 2025, and the viewers are excitedly looking forward to the couples that would come from the show.

