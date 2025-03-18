“So deserving of this” — Fans rejoice as ATEEZ wins ‘K-Pop Artist Of The Year’ at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

KQ Entertainment's K-pop group ATEEZ has become the latest K-pop act to win the K-pop Artist of the Year award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The award was announced on March 17, according to Star Daily. The event was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA, on March 17, 2025.

Ad

Additionally, the group was nominated in the newly established 'Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge' category for the song WORK from its 10th mini album, GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1, released in May 2024. Over the years, they have made their mark on the global music scene with their diverse musical portfolio. The group's achievement this year has marked a new addition to its long list of accolades.

After the news of the group's new achievement surfaced, fans expressed their excitement on social media platforms. One fan on X commented:

Ad

Trending

"So deserving of this award. Congrats!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans praised the group's achievement and stated that the group deserved to win the award.

"I’m so proud of my Ateez ATEEZ KPOP AOTY" a user wrote

"IM SO PROUD. Good work atiny!! So glad to see us win this year" a fan wrote

"congrats my ateez so deserved" another user wrote

The iHeartRadio awards are determined based on votes, and the collective efforts by Atiny (the group's fandom) were pivotal in the group's win. Fans also urged KQ Entertainment to help the group scale new heights.

Ad

"Thank you Atiny around the globe!!!!!!" a fan commented

"Now meet us halfway. We have the potential to make ATEEZ even bigger!" another fan wrote

"AS THEY F*CKING SHOULD" a user commented

This is not the first time that the K-pop group has been nominated at the award show. Last year, the group gained attention when it was nominated in the 'K-pop Song of the Year' category for BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS) from its 9th mini album, THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW. Additionally, its official fandom, 'ATINY,' was nominated in the 'Best Fan Army' category.

Ad

A look at ATEEZ's activities in the recent months

Ad

ATEEZ members San and Seonghwa recently made headlines with their appearances at Paris Fashion Week. San attended as an ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana in a sleek mobster-inspired outfit, while Seonghwa walked the runway for Isabel Marant. Seonghwa wore a tailored suit with a pair of stunning heels.

Meanwhile, rapper Mingi released a music video for Desire Project #2 Autobahn featuring Yunmin. The song was met with rave reviews from fans.

The group kicked off its worldwide concert tour, TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER, in January last year, with a two-day opening concert at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on January 27 and 28. The group visited Japan, followed by various stops across North America in 2024.

The tour resumed in January 2025 with its Europe leg, making them the first K-pop group to perform at La Défense Arena in Paris, France, on February 22, 2025. The European leg recently concluded in Brussels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback