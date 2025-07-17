"So disgusted right now"– Fans slam iQIYI for casting 17-year-old Ai Mi opposite 27-year-old Hou Minghao in upcoming period C-drama 'Que Gu'

A new Chinese drama, Que Gu, has landed in hot water after its casting sparked online chatter over a notable age difference between its main stars. The series is produced by iQIYI and led by Hou Minghao (also called Neo Hou) and Ai Mi. Hou plays Xiao Wuyi, a loyal military leader.

Meanwhile, Ai Mi takes on the role of Xie Jiayu, the quick-minded daughter of a senior official. The story revolves around the pair being pushed into an unwilling marriage. What begins as distrust slowly turns into cooperation as they face national instability and court politics.

The outrage picked up speed when a clip from the drama’s opening shoot surfaced online. The short video, meant to mark the beginning of production, instead drew attention to Ai Mi’s age. Netizens quickly pointed out that the teenage actress is still under 18, while her co-lead is nearly 27.

"I'm so disgusted right now..." an X user commented.

Many questioned iQIYI's decision to pair a minor with an older actor in a romance-centered storyline.

"Her parents and agency are so weird for this like wtf. If they want her as a lead role, I’m sure there are other school/coming of age dramas she can star in as a lead which are more suitable," a netizen said.

"Does her agency really that powerfull? They could cast an older actress though.. There's a lot of older chinese actress with better skills too, but yeah they just lack of powerfull connection," a user mentioned.

"She looks her age too. so this is not the case of a young actress looking older than her actual age. this is just studio being weird af," another fan added.

Hou Minghao is already a familiar face in period dramas like I am Nobody, Fangs of Fortune, Dashing Youth, and many. With Que Gu, he brings industry experience to the set. Ai Mi, newer to the screen, is just starting her rise in the industry with Que Gu.

"Let underage play underage roles and let them play adult romantic roles when they turn 18. Let's be realist in reality this will not be tolerated and it will be condemned. #AiMi just turned 17yrs," a fan remarked.

"I feel the same. I can't watch this pair. Shes literally still a child. I love Neo but I dont thnk I can watch it. Unless they are brother and sister or Uncle and niece 😅," a person shared.

"Yes sorry for them I won't be supporting this pairing or any other dramas like it," a user mentioned.

Que Gu begins filming at Hengdian World Studios

Historical drama Que Gu has started filming at Hengdian World Studios. The production was launched with an official ceremony on July 15, 2025, gathering the full team on-site. Filming will reportedly continue for 105 days, with all scenes shot locally.

According to Overseas Idol, the cast also includes Wang Runze, Peter Ho, Liu Lingzi, Tao Xinran, Zhao Ke, Zheng Fanxing, Zheng Yawen, Wang Yilun, Wang Likun, Jin Sha, Mi Re, Pang Bo, Ma Qiuyuan, He Hongshan, Borjigit, and Shao Tong.

The upcoming Chinese drama, Que Gu, is slated for a 2026 premiere!

