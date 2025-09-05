  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “So disgusting” - Choo Young-woo faces fan backlash over phone case featuring suggestive artwork of high school girl

“So disgusting” - Choo Young-woo faces fan backlash over phone case featuring suggestive artwork of high school girl

By Shreya Jha
Published Sep 05, 2025 06:21 GMT
Choo Young-woo
Choo Young-woo's phone case (Image via Instagram/@cu.young, @sunzhouuu)

Actor Choo Young-woo has recently faced criticism after netizens spotted his phone cover at a recent outing. The case displays an illustration of a girl standing in front of a building. A closer view shows the signboard that reads “adult goods,” pointing to a s*x shop. Along with it, the phrase “High School Girls of Akihabara” is printed.

Ad

Searching that term online connects it to Japan’s JK services, where customers once reportedly paid to spend time with schoolgirls, similar to maid cafés. The image is linked back to a creator on Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That page, @sunzhouuu, features sketches of girls in uniforms, some drawn in s*xual or suggestive ways. This detail has added fuel to the backlash, with the discussion spreading quickly across forums and social media.

"So disgusting this is already his 2nd scandal, but in korea his company always manages to cover everything up. kdrama stans need to wake up and call him out, or else this nepo baby will keep getting away with it," an X user commented.
Ad
Ad

Many are highlighting that this marks Choo Young-woo's second controversy of the year. Observers spotted that he was subscribed to content creator KUBIN, a YouTube personality noted for provocative themes, which sparked criticism.

Ad
Ad
Ad

At present, the 26-year-old has not issued any comment. However, the matter continues to grow as his image and upcoming work face close attention.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Choo Young-woo's first scandal over online activity explained

Choo Young-woo (Image via Instagram/@cu.young)
Choo Young-woo (Image via Instagram/@cu.young)

Choo Young-woo has drawn notice after watchers spotted his online activity in early 2025. The South Korean performer was following broadcaster KUBIN, a YouTuber recognized for using suggestive visuals. Once it caught attention, he promptly removed the follow.

Ad

The situation resurfaced on February 7, 2025, when a user shared past evidence dating back to 2021. At that stage, Choo was just starting, taking roles in School 2021 and Police University. According to thequoo, a netizen said they had alerted the actor at the time about tracking another streamer with a similar style.

The note, dated August 26, 2021, stated that Choo unfollowed around 30 profiles after the warning. It also mentioned that he and the streamer had been following each other before the clear-out.

Ad

Choo has recently risen as one of the most recognized drama stars. He appeared in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Mercy for None, and Head Over Heels. In July, he even occupied the first spot on the Actor Brand Reputation Index, overtaking several senior names.

In other news, on September 6 at 6 pm, Choo Young-woo will unveil his first online single If Time Could Stop on major platforms. The launch pairs with his solo fan tour "2025 CHOO YOUNG WOO ASIA FANMEETING TOUR ‘Who (is) Choo?," happening the same day at KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications