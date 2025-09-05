“So disgusting” - Choo Young-woo faces fan backlash over phone case featuring suggestive artwork of high school girl

Actor Choo Young-woo has recently faced criticism after netizens spotted his phone cover at a recent outing. The case displays an illustration of a girl standing in front of a building. A closer view shows the signboard that reads “adult goods,” pointing to a s*x shop. Along with it, the phrase “High School Girls of Akihabara” is printed.Searching that term online connects it to Japan’s JK services, where customers once reportedly paid to spend time with schoolgirls, similar to maid cafés. The image is linked back to a creator on Instagram.That page, @sunzhouuu, features sketches of girls in uniforms, some drawn in s*xual or suggestive ways. This detail has added fuel to the backlash, with the discussion spreading quickly across forums and social media.&quot;So disgusting this is already his 2nd scandal, but in korea his company always manages to cover everything up. kdrama stans need to wake up and call him out, or else this nepo baby will keep getting away with it,&quot; an X user commented.misa ୨୧ @cyberpjnkLINKso disgusting this is already his 2nd scandal, but in korea his company always manages to cover everything up. kdrama stans need to wake up and call him out, or else this nepo baby will keep getting away with itMany are highlighting that this marks Choo Young-woo's second controversy of the year. Observers spotted that he was subscribed to content creator KUBIN, a YouTube personality noted for provocative themes, which sparked criticism.laia @yeobeencoreLINKthis is the man kdramatwt was hyping up, despite many of us calling out his past problematic behaviour❄️ @astriduskLINKHis scandal keeps getting worse, but kdrama stans still tolerate him. I’m scared of what other secrets might surface, knowing he keeps getting away with everything.⭐️ @ilovedoshinLINKhe's such a freak but he's a nepo baby so he'll continue getting roles even if everyone's put offAt present, the 26-year-old has not issued any comment. However, the matter continues to grow as his image and upcoming work face close attention.jom isange wae dul saiye @kalibunccisLINKthis is his 2nd time exposed for being a perverted incel. cancel him alreadyr. @mononoaware2_LINKThis guy keeps getting into controversy one after one. But he be getting one after new projects that too with one expression 🤡ri 🤓 @raIphskieLINKhe already got exposed for following a rightwinger (and a cam girl) before so why did he even get popular AGAIN 😭Choo Young-woo's first scandal over online activity explainedChoo Young-woo (Image via Instagram/@cu.young)Choo Young-woo has drawn notice after watchers spotted his online activity in early 2025. The South Korean performer was following broadcaster KUBIN, a YouTuber recognized for using suggestive visuals. Once it caught attention, he promptly removed the follow.The situation resurfaced on February 7, 2025, when a user shared past evidence dating back to 2021. At that stage, Choo was just starting, taking roles in School 2021 and Police University. According to thequoo, a netizen said they had alerted the actor at the time about tracking another streamer with a similar style.The note, dated August 26, 2021, stated that Choo unfollowed around 30 profiles after the warning. It also mentioned that he and the streamer had been following each other before the clear-out.Choo has recently risen as one of the most recognized drama stars. He appeared in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Mercy for None, and Head Over Heels. In July, he even occupied the first spot on the Actor Brand Reputation Index, overtaking several senior names.In other news, on September 6 at 6 pm, Choo Young-woo will unveil his first online single If Time Could Stop on major platforms. The launch pairs with his solo fan tour &quot;2025 CHOO YOUNG WOO ASIA FANMEETING TOUR ‘Who (is) Choo?,&quot; happening the same day at KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.