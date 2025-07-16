How old is Choo Young-woo? Get to know Head Over Heels star's family, fun facts, and dual breakout roles as Bae Gyeon-u and Bong-Su

South Korean actor Choo Young-woo has been making a name for himself with his two roles in tvN's Head Over Heels. Young-woo is 26 years old, born on June 5, 1999. He has recently been under the spotlight thanks to his off-beat but emotional performances as the two vastly different characters Bae Gyeon-u and Bong-Su on the drama series.

In Head Over Heels, Choo Young-woo stars as Gyeon-u, a kind-hearted high school student cursed with only 21 days to live, and Bong-Su, a chaotic spirit who possesses the same body. Although the characters inhabit the same body, Young-woo switches back and forth between them with nuanced adjustments of his tone, gaze, and expression.

In doing so, Choo Young-woo expertly shifts from a hero who is gentle and romantic to a mysterious being defined by pain and trauma. The physical and emotional contrast between the two characters shows Young-woo's capability as an actor. Since it aired, he has become a highlight and fan favorite of the show.

Choo Young-woo comes from a creative family that has roots in the entertainment world. Both his parents, Choo Seung-il and Kang Seong-jin, are former models who dominated in their field in the 1990s. His younger brother, Choo Jung-woo, is also a part of this world. He even worked as Choo Young-woo’s body double in The Tale of Lady Ok.

Interestingly, Young-woo had once considered becoming a K-pop idol when JYP Entertainment scouted him. However, he ultimately decided to pursue a full-time acting career.

More about Choo Young-woo: fun facts, training, early roles, and details about Head Over Heels

Before taking on larger roles, Choo Young-woo made his first on-screen appearance in 2021 with the BL web drama You Make Me Dance. Since his debut, he has worked on several projects, including Police University, School 2021, and Once Upon a Small Town.

He received his first major award in acting at the 2023 KBS Drama Awards. He later won Best New Actor at the 2025 Baeksang Arts Awards for The Tale of Lady Ok.

Choo Young-woo is an actor dedicated to his craft, studying martial arts, horseback riding, and archery for historical dramas. He even learned how to perform some basic veterinary care for his role in Once Upon a Small Town.

Head Over Heels began airing in June of 2025. Apart from Young-woo, it also stars Cho Yi-hyun. It is a story about a shaman, Park Seong-a, who is working to change her first love's fate and stop him from dying. The drama is a story that mixes fantasy, romance, and mystery. As Gyeon-u, Young-woo brings vulnerability and soft charm to the character, while as Bong-Su, he brings confidence and unpredictability.

In certain critical scenes, like when his character is triggered by sounds of a gunshot, viewers can see the pain and suffering that the character has buried deep, trying to come out. It adds a darker layer to the character.

Choo Young-woo also revealed in interviews that he was sensitive in real life, once getting emotional just from watching leaves during a walk. Though he plays confident characters onscreen, he described himself as shy when it comes to romance.

Young-woo was caught in a brief social media controversy in early 2025. He was allegedly caught by fans following streamers famous for their provocative streams. He addressed the issue publicly and apologized to his fans for causing trouble.

Head Over Heels airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN and Amazon Prime Video.

