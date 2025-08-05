“So disgusting”: Jung Woo-sung’s alleged marriage registration with long-term girlfriend after Moon Gabi’s baby controversy sparks fan backlash

On August 5, 2025, K-media My Daily exclusively reported that Jung Woo-sung has officially registered his marriage with his longtime girlfriend. According to the outlet, the actor recently completed the marriage paperwork at a district office.“Jung Woo-sung and his girlfriend recently registered their marriage. They are already sharing the news with acquaintances who know them well,” a source told Mydaily.The report follows Moon Gabi's public disclosure of her baby in late 2024. Soon after, Dispatch confirmed the 52-year-old as the father. Later, the actor also acknowledged paternity.He agreed to provide financial support while Moon continued raising her children alone. Details about the woman he married stay private, but insiders claim they have been together for a long time.&quot;They have been through good times and hard times together for a long time. In particular, his wife has been a strong advisor whenever Jung Woo-sung had a hard time, both professionally and personally,&quot; the insider claimed.The insider further stated that Jung is mindful of his wife’s feelings:&quot;Isn't life the same for everyone? Now it's a couple's business. I hope people will give them their blessings as they have overcome it well. More than anything, (Jung Woo-sung) is worried that he might hurt his wife.&quot;Artist Company, Jung’s agency, responded briefly, saying they are reviewing the report. However, his decision is facing substantial backlash.A netizen commented under a thread sharing the report of the actor's alleged marriage (Image via The Quoo)Many continued to react critically to the report of Jung's marriage:&quot;Of couse he'd marry the 'acceptable' woman who tolerated his cheating a*s for a decade,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Ahjusshi you are totally a trash 🥲,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;Huhhh? Longtime girlfriend? 👀 Isn't he the baby daddy of Moon Gabi's child? The plot thickens,&quot; a viewer noted.Others are questioning why Jung is still being praised and given roles despite his &quot;scandal.&quot;&quot;Yet, he's still celebrated actor there 🙄,&quot; a person shared.&quot;I wonder how old he is, 25?Because of all these scandals they should limit his scenes in dramas like others, but they don't seem to do it,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Still not understand, why he got so much applause from so many artists lol 🤢🤮,&quot; another fan added.Jung Woo-sung and Moon Gabi's baby controversy explainedVeteran Korean actor Jung Woo-sung came into the spotlight in November 2024 after model Moon Gabi revealed she had given birth earlier that year. She posted in March that she had welcomed a son but did not disclose the father’s name. By late November, Dispatch identified Jung as the child’s father. His agency, Artist Company, later confirmed the report. Jung acknowledged paternity and agreed to financially support the child. The timing drew public attention, especially since he was said to be in a long-term relationship with another woman when Moon was pregnant. Moon later clarified their relationship, stating they were together from 2022 to early 2024 and that the baby was not unplanned. She denied any requests for marriage or child support after their breakup.“We met at a gathering in 2022 and got to know each other and continued to be in a good relationship until the last day of 2023. Since sometime in January 2024, I have never met face-to-face with the child’s father and have never demanded marriage or anything else from him because of my pregnancy. This child was neither a mistake nor the result of a mistake,&quot; Moon said (Korea JoongAng Daily reported).Meanwhile, Jung’s girlfriend was reportedly unaware of the child until the news broke.Jung Woo-sung has stayed out of the public eye since the controversy but is scheduled to appear in the Disney+ drama Made in Korea this year. This will mark his professional comeback since 12.12: The Day and A Man of Reason in 2023.