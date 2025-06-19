"So where's the mistreatment?" — Internet reacts as NewJeans' Danielle attends OMEGA event with ADOR staff amid legal battle

NewJeans' Danielle's recent appearance at an OMEGA event despite the ongoing legal battle sparked online debate. On June 18, 2025, Danielle Marsh attended the Japan OMEGA event in celebration of the launch of a new watch as their ambassador. Reportedly, ADOR staff members were said to have assisted her for this event.

Notably, Danielle and other members of NewJeans had previously expressed intentions of not wanting to work with ADOR again, citing mistreatment and breach of trust. The recent event, where Danielle reportedly cooperated with the agency, caught netizens' attention.

Many turned to X to express their thoughts about Danielle's alleged decision to work with the company again. They raised doubts about ADOR's alleged mistreatment, as the recent reports suggested that the staff aided Danielle at a brand event, which was signed independently.

"So where’s the mistreatment?" a fan said.

Other fans also made similar comments.

"Oh she actually went back to ador? I thought NewJeans was going to keep trying to appeal for the next 4-5 years," a netizen stated.

"So, it was under Ador. What happened to the 'we will never return to the company'?" a user wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans of NewJeans' Danielle claimed that she had no intentions of returning to ADOR or be associated with them.

"No, Danielle attends the event as Danielle Marsh, embassador of Omega, is nothing about newjeans or fraudor," a user said.

"she, nor any member, went back to FRAUDOR let’s go ahead and make that perfectly clear right now," a fan added.

"I don’t think Danielle knows about the “fact” that she went back to ador," a netizen mentioned.

NewJeans appeal dismissed; courts rule in ADOR's favor to prevent members from participating independent pursuits

NewJeans announced a unanimous contract termination in November 2024 and signed third-party ccontracts with brands, including Danielle's partnership with OMEGA in December 2024. In response, ADOR made an injunction application to prevent the girl group from partnering up with brands without their consent in January 2025.

As per a court ruling in March 2025, the girl group has been restricted from engaging in any independent activities outside of the HYBE subsidiary's management. The group re-appealed but was rejected in April 2025. On June 17, 2025, a second appeal was also dismissed, as it upheld its initial decision to allow ADOR to preserve its status as NewJeans' management.

In particular, the Ditto singers accused ADOR of breaking trust and cited it as one of the major clauses of unilaterally terminating the contract back in November 2024. As per iNews24, on June 17, the court did not recognize this as an argument.

"During the term of the exclusive contract, unless the creditor (ADOR) breaches an important obligation of the contract or the relationship of trust between the two parties is irreparably damaged, the debtor (NewJeans) cannot unilaterally terminate the contract or arbitrarily depart from it based solely on their own subjective circumstances," the court stated, as translated from Korean.

They further added that they could not find any grounds for the claim.

"It is difficult to see any reason to view the relationship of trust between the parties as having been damaged in the exclusive contract in this case."

Meanwhile, on June 5, 2025, during the second hearing of ADOR’s exclusive contract validity lawsuit, the Super Shy singers stated that they no longer wished to continue working in partnership with ADOR through the exclusive contract.

"The relationship of trust has already been completely broken. We have crossed a point of no return," they said, as per Korea Herald.

In other news, the Seoul Central District Court approved ADOR's appeal to enforce indirect compulsory execution against the K-pop group. The court confirmed that the girl group members were obliged to pay the agency a fine of 1 billion KRW if they participated in an independent project without ADOR's agreement.

Meanwhile, NewJeans last performed live at the ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23, 2025, before announcing their hiatus.

