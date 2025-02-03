On February 3, 2025, BTS V was revealed to be one of the winners at The Fact Music Awards 2025. He won the Best Music (Winter) award, becoming the only K-pop soloist to win the award three times in a row. He won the award for his song Winter Ahead ft. Park Hyo-shin, which was released in December 2024.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the vocalist and also to thank fellow fans who voted for him. BTS V is currently on a hiatus following his military enlistment service, and fans expressed their wish for the news to reach him soon. One X user wrote:

"I hope someone shares with Taehyung about this record breaking win and he knows his music is so very much loved and celebrated. So proud of Taehyung BEST MUSIC WINTER AWARD TAEHYUNG TRIPLE CROWN"

"Amazing for the Winter Bear" wrote a fan

"Triple Crown King" replied another fan

Some fans wished for the BTS member to win the Summer category next time so that he would have all four seasonal awards under his belt. Some fans thanked everyone who made an effort and voted for the singer:

"All of Taehyung's Musical, Visual and Literary Art deserves to be recognized and awarded." wrote an X User.

"Congratulations, Taehyung! Thank you, admin, and thank you to the Tae Crew. You are the best!" came another response.

"Now we need a summer hit..." wrote a fan.

BTS V's success at the The Fact Music Awards so far

The Fact Music Awards (TMA) was established in 2019 to honor artists' contributions to the Hallyu wave. The award winners are decided by the collective sum of a panel of judges, fan votes, and objective statistics from Gaon. The Best Music Award is a seasonal award, awarded for Spring, Summer, Winter, and Fall.

Earlier, BTS V won the award in the Fall and Spring categories for his singles Slow Dancing, and FRI(END)S, respectively. His win at the latest TMA awards in the Winter category marks a remarkable feat for the artist.

The song Winter Again ft Park Hyo-shin is a bittersweet ballad accompanied by a fantasy story in the music video. The song was released while he was still on a hiatus.

In other news, the Winter Bear singer is currently enlisted in the military following the mandatory military enlistment rule for men in South Korea. He is reportedly set to be discharged sometime in June 2025.

