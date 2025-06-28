“SOCIAL DISTANCE CHECK” - Fans hilariously react to Jin and Yena’s stage gap while performing their song ‘Loser’ at the BTS member’s concert

Jin performed the song Loser from his second solo album, Echo, on the first day of his first solo concert tour in Goyang. He was joined on stage by the song’s collaborative artist, Yena. However, during the performance, the BTS star maintained a noticeable distance from his co-singer, staying true to his signature habit of keeping space from co-performers.

This moment drew laughter from ARMYs as well as the BTS members present at the venue. Fans jokingly playfully referenced the COVID-19 pandemic era and began calling it:

“SOCIAL DISTANCE CHECK,”

The two artists were seen standing quite far apart on stage, just like the last time they performed the song live for fans. That previous appearance had been on Dingo Music’s YouTube channel, where even in a studio setting, the pair maintained the same distance, prompting fans to have a good laugh.

Seeing the moment repeated at the concert made fans laugh even more, with several funny reactions flooding social media.

"I CAN'T WITH THE SOCIAL DISTANCE." A fan hilariously coined.

"Glad the distance is a lot less than before," a fan recalled.

"The distance between him and yena…actually so ridiculous." a fan said.

Even though most of the reactions were light-hearted, some reactions stood out as especially funny:

"There's atleast a kilometer between Jin and yena." another fan hilariously remarked.

"Him staying a healthy 10 to 20 feet away from Yena will never not be funny." A fan expressed.

“The distance between him and Yena is killing me..She won’t bite you!!!!!” A fan made a joke.

Jin's first solo concert tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR kicks off on June 28

The joke about Jin's “social distancing” on stage comes from fans and social media playfully noting how he and certain co-performers tend to maintain a bit more space between them while singing together.

A popular post from November 2024 on Reddit referred to Jin and Wendy (from Red Velvet), joking that they were "stuck" in a 2020-era mindset of strict social distancing. They were standing noticeably apart with a bit of extra space, as if sticking to pandemic protocols.

This was when they performed their collaborative song, Heart On The Window live for the audience during Jin's "Happy Live Stage." Since then, this became a playful shorthand for any time the BTS star appeared particularly reserved in his stage positioning. The term “social distancing” became a tongue-in-cheek label for that extra physical space for the fans.

Expand Tweet

The BTS hyung's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR kicked off in Goyang on June 28 and will go on till August, spanning various locations worldwide. Taehyung, J-Hope, and RM were also in attendance for his first solo concert stint.

The setlist featured a mix of tracks from his two solo albums, along with other BTS songs, making it a treat for fans from all eras. He performed hits like Butter, Dynamite, Mikrokosmos, Moon, I’ll Be There, Running Wild, Super Tuna, and several more.

With such a well-rounded selection, the tour is expected to offer plenty of enjoyable moments. The excitement continues as the second day of the tour takes place on June 29.

