"SOMEONE CALL SM'S CUSTOMER SERVICE" — Fans react as a netizen reveals their Taemin's Guilty CD consisting of NCT 127's Favorite tracks

On Monday, July 1, a netizen took to their X account to express that Taemin's Guilty CD contained NCT 127's tracks from the album, Favorite. The netizen explained they ordered SHINee Taemin's recent solo album, Guilty, during the time of its release.

However, when they recently played the CD through a record player, they found that the tracks on the CD were not from Guilty. The CD contained tracks from NCT 127's Favorite album and it confused the netizen. When they shared this information on X, many found the whole situation hilarious.

While some fans felt that this was unprofessional and an unacceptable mistake from a big entertainment agency like SM Entertainment, some found the turn of events funny. The netizen was not too angry about it. Since the netizen was also a fan of NCT, they were quite happy about the mistake. A netizen commented on the situation and wrote,

"LMFAO NOOOOO WHAT KIND OF FABRIC ERROR IS THIS SOMEONE CALL SM’s COSTUMER SERVICE."

Fans highlighted the negligence of entertainment agencies and wrote,

"These companies are getting away with so much bs because they know 99% of these cds are never going to touch a cd player ever lmao," said a fan.

"I know one person who’s bought multiple copies of an sm album trying to find a cd that works so i’m not even surprised. i suspect many wouldn’t pass quality check but kpop fans generally aren’t interested in the cd so can’t know for sure," said another fan.

"The amount of fans who would probably never know if this ever happened to them because they don't play their CDs," added a netizen.

More netizens commented on how the incident was quite amusing because it was completely unexpected.

"The only way this could possibly be funnier is if it were sticker but as it stands this is incredibly funny," said an X user.

"The silence before the intro starts is taking me OUT I’m sorry. Like it was completely silent and then all of a sudden you just hear the intro notes," said a fan.

"Nctzen should check their cd as well, they might has guilty on it," added an X user.

SHINee Taemin's Guilty and NCT 127's Favorite: All you need to know about the albums

SHINee's Taemin released his fourth EP, Guilty on October 30, 2023. The album contains six songs, with a lead single, Guilty. This is the first comeback and solo release made by Taemin following his military discharge. The album garnered a lot of attention for the tracks and their choreographies.

NCT 127's Favorite was a repackaged album of their third studio album, Sticker. The album came out on October 25, 2021, with its lead single Favorite (Vampire). It contained 14 songs, including songs from Sticker, which came out on September 17, 2021. While Sticker contained 11 songs, Favorite added more tracks such as Love On The Floor, and Pilot.

SM Entertainment released both albums which were well-received by their fans.

