"Someone in South Korea is 'namfused'" — Fans react to Jin's hilarious remark on RM's saxophone session during military discharge on The Tonight Show

On November 21, 2024, BTS' Jin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his debut solo album, Happy. The Hollywood show host and entertainer opened the show by asking the Grammy-nominated musician about BTS' picture from his military discharge where Namjoon aka RM was seen playing the saxophone.

For the unversed, on June 12, 2024, the Happy singer-songwriter was discharged from the military after fulfilling his mandatory conscription of 18 months. BTS members arrived outside the camp to receive him while RM was seen playing the saxophone, resulting in an online meme fest.

Meanwhile, at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jin revealed that he wasn't really aware of RM's presence as a lot was happening at that moment. He told Jimmy Fallon:

"So at that time, it was very hectic because it was immediately after my discharge. I wasn't exactly sure what RM was doing, but he was playing something for me. I didn't even know he was there."

The BTS ARMY found this moment hilarious as the clip went viral online. Fans joked about RM being "namfused" in South Korea after watching this interview. A fan wrote:

"someone in south korea is *namfused*"

Fans made light of the matter and tweeted about the Running Wild singer-songwriter's sense of humor.

"Someone check on Namjoon," one fan wrote.

"Why he do namjoon like that tho," another fan said.

"stop it… “i didn’t even know he was there”" one other fan added.

Others highlighted how much they "love" Jimmy Fallon's interviews with the BTS members.

"I always love Jimmy’s interview with the boys. He knows the nuances about bangtan and army. I dont really care if the muggles dont understand a things," one fan wrote.

"Jimmy collecting solo bangtan like infinity stones," another fan said.

"I love that despite being shy, Seokjin did his best to be entertaining and making jokes either in Korean or trying to interract in english with Jimmy Fallon. He is so charming and witty yet so humble," another fan added.

BTS' Jin teaches Jimmy Fallon the hook step of Super Tuna

In the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the BTS vocalist, Jin was seen teaching the dance steps of his track, Super Tuna, to Jimmy Fallon. Fans found the clip endearing as the BTS idol tried his best to explain the choreography to Jimmy Fallon in English, despite not being well-versed in the language.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon tried his best to make the BTS singer feel comfortable and quietly learned Super Tuna's hook step. They both performed it in front of the audience as Jimmy Fallon struggled to keep up the pace and hilariously gave up, which amused fans even further.

Jin also performed live on the album's title track, Running Wild, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In other news, BTS' Jin released Happy with its title track, Running Wild, on November 15, 2024. The album is his first-ever solo album and consists of six tracks including the pre-release single, I'll Be There, dropped on October 25.

