"Song of the yearrr lets gooo!!" — ARMYs react as BTS' j-hope announces the release of his highly anticipated single, Mona Lisa

On March 15, 2025, BIGHIT Music announced the release of BTS' j-hope's upcoming single, Mona Lisa, on Weverse. The track will be released on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 1 PM KST.

Ad

BIGHIT Music mentioned that the upcoming hip-hop and R&B track compares a "captivating" person to the famous portrait masterpiece, the Mona Lisa. The record label further said:

"Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one’s external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special."

The BTS rapper already surprised fans with a live performance of Mona Lisa at his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on March 14 &15. He spoke about the song to the ARMYs at the concert, stating:

Ad

Trending

"This song is just me expressing my love. Simply put, YOU are my masterpiece. My very own Mona Lisa.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans are quite excited by the announcement of the song's release. One fan on X even called it the "song of the year."

"Song of the yearrr lets gooo !!!" said one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens expressed their anticipation for the upcoming release, with one fan saying that this is how "music releases should be".

"This how music releases should be, snippets teased at concerts and then the song officially released. hoba moving in the right way," commented another fan.

"Hoseok, you're making the army happy again. Ah, we are waiting with patience and trepidation in our hearts for the release of "Mona Lisa" on March 21, 2025 and are ready to stream," remarked another fan.

Ad

"Hobi, thank you for all your beautiful music, what an honor to follow such a talented artist. Congratulations dear!" reacted another fan.

Some fans mentioned that they heard the song live at the concert, while others recognized the reason behind Mona Lisa's presence in the Sweet Dreams MV.

"I (every army who attended day 1 in brooklyn) HEARD N SAW THIS FIRST LIVEEEE BTW!" wrote another fan.

Ad

"Now I understand why the Monalisa couldn't stop singing in sweet dreams. Hobi sorry, J-hope sorry, Jayyyy was going to release a song about her," added another fan.

"Mona Lisa” is such a good song! I feel so blessed to have heard it performed live tonight! j-hope deserves all the success in the world! He’s such a fabulous performer and hard-working artist!" exclaimed another fan.

Ad

More about j-hope's latest release, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)

Expand Tweet

Ad

j-hope dropped his latest song titled Sweet Dreams(feat. Miguel) on March 7, 2025, at 2 PM KST. The track blends R&B, pop and hip-hop and is produced by Johnny Goldstein. It is written by Sam Martin as well as Sean Douglas.

Just hours after its release, j-hope's digital single reached the top of the iTunes Charts in 79 countries and regions, including the US, UK, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It also dominated the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and the European iTunes Song Chart. The song's music video garnered 11,264,293 views at the time of publishing this article.

Ad

J-hope commenced the North American leg of his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert tour with two consecutive nights in Brooklyn on March 14 and 15, 2025. The tour will continue with 12 performances across six cities, including Chicago, Mexico City, and Oakland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback