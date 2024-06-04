Soulmate starring Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Da-min, and Jeon So-nee recorded over 9000 movie viewers on its re-release premiere

On June 4, 2024, Joy News reported that the film Soulmate, starring Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Da-min, and Jeon So-nee, attracted over 9,961 moviegoers between May 31 and June 2. The movie was re-released in South Korea following the success of Byeon Woo-seok's drama Lovely Runner.

Originally released on March 15, 2023, Soulmate was showcased in 21 cinemas on May 31, expanding to 35 locations on June 1. Additionally, all tickets for the June 6-9 screenings at Cine Q's Sindorim location were sold out.

The Korean movie follows the paths of two 1988-born ladies, Mi-so (Kim Da-mi) and Ha-eun (Jeon So-nee), as they work through the challenges of growing up and becoming adults in a relationship.

Byeon Woo-seok's rise to fame resulted in the re-releasing of his 2023 Korean film Soulmate

In Soulmate, Ha-eun (Jeon So-nee) falls in love with her classmate Jin-woo (Woo-seok) in their late teens, straining her friendship with Mi-so (Kim Da-mi). The story is set on Jeju Island, highlighting the contrast between busy cities and quieter regions. Ha-eun stays in their hometown for a stable life with Jin-woo, while Mi-so moves to the city seeking excitement and a career, causing the friends to drift apart.

Joy News reported that Jeon Jeong-hyeon, head of content programming at CJ CGV, noted the high fan demand to see Woo-seok's screen debut in theaters. He added that due to the actor's newfound fame from Lovely Runner, all theaters showing Soulmate sold out immediately once tickets were available online

"There are many audiences who want to see Byeon Woo-seok's screen debut in theaters, so we prepared a special screening. Thanks to its popularity, some theaters have already sold out, so the theaters where it was screened were so enthusiastic. We have expanded the program, so please show your interest." (as reported by Joy News and translation taken from Google Translate)

Lovely Runner starring Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon was released on April 8, 2024, and gained unprecedented success. Reportedly, the K-drama script was rejected by several actors as they assumed it to be a conventional high school romantic comedy. Consequently, the production was delayed since the director couldn't find a suitable actor for the male lead till he auditioned Byeon Woo-seok.

The drama garnered immense love and praise globally. As a result, both Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon topped the topicality of TV and OTT programs since May 2024.

Lovely Runner is available on Viki for global streaming and on Viu in selected regions. Meanwhile, the Korean film Soulmate is available on Plex - Free Movies & TV, hoopla Digital, Tubi - Free Movies & TV, Prime Video, or Apple TV.