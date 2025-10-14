"Soulmated so hard": Fans react as BTS' Jimin and Taehyung's houses share matching aesthetic and decor

On Monday, October 13, BTS' Jimin kickstarted a livestream on Weverse on the occasion of his 30th birthday. During the livestream, many fans were confused about the idol's background. Several people speculated that the background looked quite similar to Taehyung's house, and they stated that Jimin could be holding his livestream from his bandmate's home.However, during the livestream, Jimin stated that he was streaming from his home and also gave a brief tour of his living room. When fans took note of the gym equipment and mid-sized figurines in the hall, many expressed that Jimin's home aesthetics and decor matched well with that of Taehyung's. Some even hilariously added that it was no surprise that the two close friends shared similar home aesthetics. Fans were quite warmed by the similarities in their homes and continued to celebrate the special bond between Jimin and Taehyung. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;soulmated so hard even their homes ended up having the same aesthetic&quot; said a fanMore fans and netizens reacted to the stark similarities in the home aesthetics and decor of Jimin and Taehyung's houses.sophie @thvchaptersLINKthe fact vmin has similar rooms in their houses is frying my brain, can they just live together and optimize space, just an ideaV⁷GOLDEN✨ @Anwesha7777777LINKI literally thought he was in Taehyung's house😭Disha ⟭⟬ 𝓑𝓽𝓼 𝔂𝓮𝓪𝓻 @aRMyJvBTSLINK@taesl0ver They went to IKEA togetherShim⁷ JIMTOMBER @hobi_lips_moleLINK@taesl0ver I was thinking ab this the whole live like is jimin at taehying's hahaOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.çrystàl sñöw ⟭⟬HBD JM @vminparkim4LINK@taesl0ver Soulmate foreverNiki⁷ jimin's lover @kthvgirl_LINK@thvchapters THE WAY I THOUGHT EXACTLY THIS it's a sign they should live together ✋🏻😔ru@7ᵇᵃⁿᵍᵗᵃⁿ ʸᵉᵃʳ @inBorahaeWorldLINK@seokjinbit I joined the live like 30 minutes late I was really figuring out for few minutes if that's his home or taehyung's 😭ines⁷. @my7euphoriyasLINK@seokjinbit Vmin are the same person in two bodiesAll you need to know about BTS' Jimin and Taehyung's solo activitiesBTS' Jimin, otherwise known as Park Ji-min, made his solo debut with the release of his first album, FACE, in March 2023. The album held the track, Like Crazy, as its title track, and it also held a pre-release track that was rolled out before the album's release called Set Me Free Pt. 2.Around December of the same year, the idol joined the military for his mandatory service along with Jungkook under the Buddy System. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out his second studio album, MUSE, in July 2024. The pre-release track for the album was Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, and the album's title track was WHO.He was discharged from the military in June 2025, and the idol's first public appearance after his discharge was on October 1 at the Paris Fashion Week. He attended the event as Dior's ambassador for the brand's Summer/Spring 2026 collection fashion show. Taehyung, on the other hand, made his solo debut with his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023.The album held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. In December, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. Taehyung served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, which is a counterterrorism unit. He also rolled out three pre-recorded singles in 2024 during his enlistment. In March, he released FRI(END)S, which was followed up by two winter singles in December.One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and the other was a posthumous collaboration with Bing Crosby called White Christmas. He was subsequently discharged from the military in June 2025. Following the same, he made his first public appearance at the CELINE Show in Paris in July 2025. He also collaborated with W Korea for the magazine's September cover feature as CELINE's ambassador. Most recently, on October 5, the idol attended CELINE's Summer/Spring 2026 fashion show as part of the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. Therefore, fans and netizens are eagerly awaiting more content and releases from the two BTS members.