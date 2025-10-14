  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Soulmated so hard": Fans react as BTS' Jimin and Taehyung's houses share matching aesthetic and decor

"Soulmated so hard": Fans react as BTS' Jimin and Taehyung's houses share matching aesthetic and decor

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 14, 2025 07:28 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin and Taehyung (Image via Weverse/@BTS)

On Monday, October 13, BTS' Jimin kickstarted a livestream on Weverse on the occasion of his 30th birthday. During the livestream, many fans were confused about the idol's background. Several people speculated that the background looked quite similar to Taehyung's house, and they stated that Jimin could be holding his livestream from his bandmate's home.

Ad

However, during the livestream, Jimin stated that he was streaming from his home and also gave a brief tour of his living room. When fans took note of the gym equipment and mid-sized figurines in the hall, many expressed that Jimin's home aesthetics and decor matched well with that of Taehyung's.

Some even hilariously added that it was no surprise that the two close friends shared similar home aesthetics. Fans were quite warmed by the similarities in their homes and continued to celebrate the special bond between Jimin and Taehyung. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"soulmated so hard even their homes ended up having the same aesthetic" said a fan
Ad

More fans and netizens reacted to the stark similarities in the home aesthetics and decor of Jimin and Taehyung's houses.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BTS' Jimin and Taehyung's solo activities

BTS' Jimin, otherwise known as Park Ji-min, made his solo debut with the release of his first album, FACE, in March 2023. The album held the track, Like Crazy, as its title track, and it also held a pre-release track that was rolled out before the album's release called Set Me Free Pt. 2.

Ad

Around December of the same year, the idol joined the military for his mandatory service along with Jungkook under the Buddy System. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out his second studio album, MUSE, in July 2024. The pre-release track for the album was Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, and the album's title track was WHO.

He was discharged from the military in June 2025, and the idol's first public appearance after his discharge was on October 1 at the Paris Fashion Week. He attended the event as Dior's ambassador for the brand's Summer/Spring 2026 collection fashion show. Taehyung, on the other hand, made his solo debut with his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023.

Ad

The album held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. In December, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. Taehyung served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, which is a counterterrorism unit. He also rolled out three pre-recorded singles in 2024 during his enlistment. In March, he released FRI(END)S, which was followed up by two winter singles in December.

One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and the other was a posthumous collaboration with Bing Crosby called White Christmas. He was subsequently discharged from the military in June 2025. Following the same, he made his first public appearance at the CELINE Show in Paris in July 2025.

Ad

He also collaborated with W Korea for the magazine's September cover feature as CELINE's ambassador. Most recently, on October 5, the idol attended CELINE's Summer/Spring 2026 fashion show as part of the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. Therefore, fans and netizens are eagerly awaiting more content and releases from the two BTS members.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications