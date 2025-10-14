"Sounds like pregnancy announcement" - Zayn Malik thanks Jisoo for making him "the coolest dad," BLACKPINK star's response sparks wild reactions

On October 14, 2025, Zayn Malik shared behind-the-scenes footage from his and Jisoo's collaborative digital single, EYES CLOSED. The post, shared on Instagram, included 5 images and a caption mentioning the K-pop star that read,

"Jisoo.. you're an absolute legend, loved every part of this collaboration, thank you for making me the coolest dad around."

The BLACKPINK member responded to the post in the comments section, writing,

"You already are."

The caption written by Zayn and Jisoo's comment (Image via Instagram/@zayn)

This interaction immediately became a trending topic across social media platforms, sparking a wave of hilarious reactions from fans. Users focused on the phrasing of the exchange, particularly Malik's reference to being the "coolest dad" and Jisoo's affectionate response.

Many fans commented that the wording resembled a casual "pregnancy announcement" or a conversation between two people who "have a child together." This humorous interpretation led to an influx of comments sharing fans' comedic thoughts on the nature of the celebratory post. One fan commented,

"Sounds like pregnancy announcement ohh gwaddd"

Mizuko🪐 @MagesticMaven Sounds like pregnancy announcement ohh gwaddd 😭😭😭😭😭😭

The exchange between Zayn and the earthquake singer quickly became a trending topic, with fans reveling in the hilarity of the moment and imagining scenarios far beyond the actual collaboration. The lighthearted interaction between the two stars showcased their camaraderie, while also giving fans plenty of material for jokes and memes.

Zi紫•梓渝🔮🐺 @Esbichella19 If ever I dont know Jisoo and Zayn , I would believe that this post is a pregnancy announcement from them 😭😭😭😭 HHAHHAHA

𝗡𝗲𝗹𝘆 @kjiswn nonfans are gonna think jisoo and zayn have a child together, cuz the way i would’ve misunderstood this message lmaooo

hyoj 🐱📸 @hellokyungchu coolest dad?? 😎 as if she just gave birth to their child??? mom? dad? oh ghad zayn 😫

Fans continued to react to Zayn and the BLACKPINK star's playful Instagram exchange, sharing humorous and exaggerated takes on the interaction. Many commented on how the duo's friendly banter made the conversation seem flirtatious or even parental. It sparked a mix of amusement and disbelief in both of the fan communities.

Many poked fun at the way the comments came across, imagining scenarios far beyond the reality of the collaboration. Others expressed surprise at the behind-the-scenes glimpse given by Zayn acknowledging the admiration he showed for the BLACKPINK's eldest member .

harper 🧭 @ricosheii This whole promo is just wattpad, face cards and delulu fans fueled by these 2 openly flirting ajkfksv (i'm the delulu fan 🙋🏻‍♀️)

Lebo @myybabeee Zayn Malik and Kim Jisoo have a child TOGETHER???

jisoo pr manager ୨ৎ @choconotchwe JISOO's RESPONSE NOT HELPING DNJSJSJSJS (like a proud wife omg)

🍞 @eyesonsooyaa i'm honestly shocked he posted something. oh jisoo, everyone you've worked with adores you 😭

Jisoo and Zayn Malik unite for EYES CLOSED: BLACKPINK star’s first international collaboration showcases futuristic visuals and harmonious R&B ballad

On October 10, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teamed up with British singer Zayn Malik to release their collaborative single, EYES CLOSED. Distributed through BLISSOO and Warner Records, the duet marked a significant milestone for the FLOWER singer.

It was her first international collaboration outside of BLACKPINK and Zayn’s debut partnership with a K-pop artist. In another notable point, the track also came after her solo EP Amortage released in February 2025. It coincided with her expansion into the international fashion scene as part of Dior’s global calendar.

The project reportedly began earlier this year, following Zayn’s appearance at BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour concert in New York. The EYES CLOSED music video adopts a cinematic, futuristic aesthetic. It portrayed the BLACKPINK member and Zayn floating inside a sleek metallic spacecraft.

As the narrative unfolds, the two artists eventually meet in orbit, with Jisoo dressed in a dark ensemble and Zayn in all-black attire. It created a visually striking contrast that mirrors the song’s tonal balance.

Jisoo actively participated in the songwriting process alongside Zayn. Besides them, Jordan K. Johnson and Stefan Johnson, both credited as songwriters for EYES CLOSED. Monsters & Strangerz served as producers.

The track had been described by Forbes as a “mood-driven, slow-burn R&B ballad,” emphasizing the contrasting yet harmonious vocal styles of both singers.

Jisoo is set to reunite with her BLACKPINK bandmates for the Asia leg of the Deadline World Tour, starting on October 18 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The tour will then move on to Bangkok, Jakarta, Bocaue, and Singapore, marking the group’s return to major Asian arenas following their shows in Europe and the United States.

