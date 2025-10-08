"The chemistry is chemistrying" - Fan anticipation soars as BLACKPINK's Jisoo x Zayn Malik's 'Eyes Closed' snippet and lyrics take over the internet

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has officially announced her upcoming release of their digital single, Eyes Closed. The song is a collaboration with British pop singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik and is set to be officially released on October 10.On October 8, 2025, Jisoo shared the teaser poster on Instagram, accompanied by a short audio snippet that offered fans a glimpse of the upcoming track. The snippet gives a glimpse of the lyrics of the song as both the artists sing,&quot;Said, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed. Better if we keep it where we don't know The nights we've been in, the names and the faces of who we were with. And, oh, ain't nobody perfect when it's all done. The past can't hurt us if we don't look. Let's let it go. Better if we fall in love with our eyes closed.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth the image and the accompanying audio snippet quickly since have gone viral across various social media platforms. Later, Zayn also reposts it Instagram story and on his own account, as well as on X, drawing further attention to the release. The collaboration is Jisoo’s first-ever joint musical project with the British vocalist, heightening anticipation for what the duo will bring together.The shared teaser poster that quickly went viral, features both the BLACKPINK member and Zayn dressed in black formal attire. Fan reactions have overwhelmingly praised the perceived chemistry between the two vocalists, both in the audio and the visual presentation. They have praised the evident synergy between the two artists, with many describing the poster as resembling a “mafia Wattpad cover.”Following the teaser’s release, social media platforms, particularly X, were flooded with fan reactions. Many expressed excitement over the collaboration and shared their interpretations of the song’s brief lyrics, emphasizing the palpable chemistry between the FLOWER singer and Zayn. One fan commented,&quot;The chemistry is chemistrying EYESCLOSED BY JISOO &amp; ZAYN #EYESCLOSEDComingSoo&quot;A @jisookimsoLINKThe chemistry is chemistrying EYESCLOSED BY JISOO &amp;amp;amp; ZAYN #EYESCLOSEDComingSooFans took to social media to share a wave of reactions. The visuals and tone of the teaser immediately sparked excitement drawing creative parallels to story tropes and cinematic themes. A large section of the fandom couldn't help but compare the poster to dramatic romance tropes often found in fictional narratives. Others praised the strong visuals and vocal compatibility between Jisoo and Zayn.jira-chan 🍉🇲🇾 @jiikarichanLINKMC with mafia boss that kidnapped her and now swears to protect her from the evil guys bcs of her father’s debt trope.Dr. Jisoosexual 👩🏻‍⚕️ @SooyasTurtleLINKI don't know which one fits together more: their unique voices or their insane face cards.‏ؘ @helllojojoLINKits called eyes closed cause this double face economy is gonna be too much for our eyes to handleListeners praised not only the visual chemistry between the BLACKPINK's eldest member and Zayn Malik but also the the music and it's lyrics teased in the short clip. Many fans expressed that even from the brief snippet, the song already felt like a major musical moment, with some calling it one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year.Many highlighted how naturally the two artists' voices blended, emphasizing their complementary tones. Others took a more emotional tone, describing the collaboration as something truly special.vampire idiooot @vampireidioootLINKthe real song of the year is coming 😭 I don’t Stan any of these two artists but the song is just 🔥eina | #EYESCLOSED @103house_LINKNot just a collab, this is history, we’re seated!! 🔥𐦍 @pantheresooLINKThese two were MEANT to collab like the vocals are absolutely insane 😭Ahyeon Jeon @Dangi2018NeetaLINKThis isn’t just a song, it’s an emotion. Zayn and Jisoo, thank you for this gift 🥺🕊️ #EYESCLOSEDbyJISOO #JISOO #JISOOxZAYNJisoo and Zayn Malik announce first international collaboration Eyes Closed, teased as mood-driven R&amp;B balladAccording to X user @ZJMCRAVE, Eyes Closed has already gained significant traction on TikTok, with over 1,100 uses of the sound within just four hours of its release. The announcement of the song follows Zayn attending BLACKPINK’s New York concert on July 27, accompanied by his daughter Khai.The announcement also comes after speculation about the potential collaboration after Jisoo drops the teaser poster showing the back of a man's head with her. Now, the news has been officially confirmed, making it Jisoo’s first international collaboration and her first musical release since Amortage.Jisoo has also contributed to the songwriting of Eyes Closed. Alongside her the song is written by Kiddo A.I., Alex Hope, Isaiah Tejada, Jordan K. Johnson, Mikky Ekko, Dark Waves, and Stefan Johnson. It is set to release as a digital duet, with no music video officially announced as of now.Described as a mood-driven, slow-burn R&amp;B ballad, Eyes Closed is expected to highlight the contrasting yet harmonious tones of both artists as per Forbes. The teaser snippet hints at an emotional theme centered on secret romance and escapism, offering a glimpse into a deeply atmospheric sound.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will resume their Deadline World Tour with the Asian leg starting in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18–19, 2025, before heading to Bangkok, Jakarta, Bocaue, and finishing in Singapore.