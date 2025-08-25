"Still a BANGER"- Fans celebrate as BTS' 2016 track '21st Century Girl' dominates iTunes worldwide nearly a decade after its release

On August 25, 2025, an X update account, @WORLDMUSICAWARD reported that BTS' 21st Century Girl, a track first released in 2016, climbed to #2 on the US iTunes chart. It also entered the Worldwide iTunes chart at #13 and the European iTunes chart at #11. This means at this point, it is the highest ranking K-pop song in the U.S. Fans of the group noted that even though the group has not released anything since 2023, they are still able to reach new heights. It showed the group’s lasting global influence. Many highlighted how the project to re-chart the song, known as the “21st Century Project,” has brought the ARMY (the group’s fandom) together ahead of the group’s upcoming 2026 comeback.The track was written by the group’s leader RM with Pdogg, Bang Si-hyuk, and Supreme Boi. It was originally part of the Wings album. The track is known for its empowering lyrics about self-love and independence, and has remained a fan favorite over the years. Online messages from fans reflected pride and excitement. They shared how meaningful it was to see an almost decade-old song climbing charts again. An X user, @pinkcorgisrule, wrote, &quot;Cause it’s still a BANGER.&quot;🌊Katie (케이티) ⁵ 💚 *main acct* @pinkcorgisruleLINK@TheePopCore Cause it’s still a BANGERFans expressed excitement on social media. They called it proof of the song’s timeless influence. Many pointed out the irony of a nearly decade-old track outperforming new releases. Others praised the ARMY’s coordinated “21st Century Project,” which helped push the song back into the spotlight. Noor⁷ @TaeTaeyaosLINKSHE IS A QUEEN, SHE IS THE MOMENTaiiii✨ @heexoxLINKA 9 year old song being the highest charting K-pop track rn?? Shocked but not shocked… they’ve always been THAT group👀💜𝐊𝐢𝐦𝐊𝐢𝐦⁷ ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK! @KimsterWLINKI LOVE that as ARMY we can do something like this. Charting a nearly decade old song because we can. Only BTS and ARMY 😅 #BTSfurious raccona⁷ @FRaccoonaLINKThis is insane! So grateful and happy💖Comments online described the moment as both funny and iconic. Fans shared pride that they could still dominate charts without new group material since 2023.Lyna⁷ @Lyna91FrLINKGood music is good music, irrespective of the year it was released in. We just love this song!💜⁷🥹Trish+⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ 🙆🏻‍♀️ ~OT⁷ 💜 @tr15haLINKGlad newer ARMY will be exposed to this coz this song is such a bop 🥹🫶🏼마이타네 ⁷ 愛 ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK @miu__vonLINKWe are funny charting a 9 year old song just because 🙃BTS’ 21st Century Girl No. 1 iTunes countries, group's activities, &amp; moreThe resurgence comes as BTS prepares for their long-awaited 2026 comeback. All seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, completed their military service in June 2025. The septet is now based in Los Angeles. They shared that they are working on a new album set for release next spring. A world tour is also planned to follow. Beyond music, BTS will return to cinemas this fall with BTS Movie Weeks. It will screen remastered concert films across 2,000 theaters in more than 60 countries. World Music Awards @WORLDMUSICAWARDLINK#BTS will release the 'BTS MOVIE WEEKS in theatres around the world from September 24 to October 5, featuring performances from their top tours! 💪🕺🏻🕺🏻 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻💥🎞️📆🎭📽️🌎9⃣/2⃣4⃣ - 🔟/5⃣👑💜 MOVIES 1⃣ 2016 Live: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Epilogue 2⃣ 2017 LiveHere's a full breakdown of where 21st Century Girl is topping iTunes today-an impressive 22 countries:ArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelarusCambodiaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorFinlandLithuaniaMalaysiaMaltaMauritiusMoldovaRomaniaRussiaSaudi ArabiaSpainSwedenThe BahamasUkraineMoreover, they will also relaunch a McDonald's collaboration featuring TinyTAN Happy Meal toys.