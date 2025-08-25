  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Still a BANGER"- Fans celebrate as BTS' 2016 track '21st Century Girl' dominates iTunes worldwide nearly a decade after its release

"Still a BANGER"- Fans celebrate as BTS' 2016 track '21st Century Girl' dominates iTunes worldwide nearly a decade after its release

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Aug 25, 2025 09:44 GMT
BTS
BTS' 2016 track '21st Century Girl' (Images via YouTube/@BTS)

On August 25, 2025, an X update account, @WORLDMUSICAWARD reported that BTS' 21st Century Girl, a track first released in 2016, climbed to #2 on the US iTunes chart. It also entered the Worldwide iTunes chart at #13 and the European iTunes chart at #11. This means at this point, it is the highest ranking K-pop song in the U.S.

Ad

Fans of the group noted that even though the group has not released anything since 2023, they are still able to reach new heights. It showed the group’s lasting global influence. Many highlighted how the project to re-chart the song, known as the “21st Century Project,” has brought the ARMY (the group’s fandom) together ahead of the group’s upcoming 2026 comeback.

The track was written by the group’s leader RM with Pdogg, Bang Si-hyuk, and Supreme Boi. It was originally part of the Wings album. The track is known for its empowering lyrics about self-love and independence, and has remained a fan favorite over the years.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Online messages from fans reflected pride and excitement. They shared how meaningful it was to see an almost decade-old song climbing charts again. An X user, @pinkcorgisrule, wrote,

"Cause it’s still a BANGER."
Ad

Fans expressed excitement on social media. They called it proof of the song’s timeless influence. Many pointed out the irony of a nearly decade-old track outperforming new releases. Others praised the ARMY’s coordinated “21st Century Project,” which helped push the song back into the spotlight.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Comments online described the moment as both funny and iconic. Fans shared pride that they could still dominate charts without new group material since 2023.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS’ 21st Century Girl No. 1 iTunes countries, group's activities, & more

The resurgence comes as BTS prepares for their long-awaited 2026 comeback. All seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, completed their military service in June 2025. The septet is now based in Los Angeles.

They shared that they are working on a new album set for release next spring. A world tour is also planned to follow. Beyond music, BTS will return to cinemas this fall with BTS Movie Weeks. It will screen remastered concert films across 2,000 theaters in more than 60 countries.

Ad
Ad

Here's a full breakdown of where 21st Century Girl is topping iTunes today-an impressive 22 countries:

  • Armenia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Belarus
  • Cambodia
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Dominican Republic
  • El Salvador
  • Finland
  • Lithuania
  • Malaysia
  • Malta
  • Mauritius
  • Moldova
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • The Bahamas
  • Ukraine

Moreover, they will also relaunch a McDonald's collaboration featuring TinyTAN Happy Meal toys.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mantasha Azeem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications