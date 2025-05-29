“Still waiting for your drama / film comeback” — Fans react as Won Bin returns to screen in new commercial after 15-year hiatus from acting

On May 28, 2025, South Korean actor Won Bin resurfaced onscreen after a 15-year break, appearing in a new video ad released by lifestyle platform AJUNG Networks. The 47-year-old’s last lead role was in the 2010 film The Man From Nowhere.

Since then, he’s remained out of acting, with limited public appearances. His latest appearance marks his first media project since stepping back from the spotlight.

In the 49-second commercial, released on AJUNG’s official YouTube channel, the artist wears a dark outfit and a wide hat. He speaks in a low voice, saying (as quoted by K-media Insight), "The world is beautiful, fair, fair,” followed by the brand name.

The ad introduces AJUNG Networks’ lifestyle services. AJUNG Networks stated that the star chose to join the project after identifying with the brand’s message.

"Actor Won Bin deeply sympathized with the brand's vision and accepted to be its model," and "Through this campaign, we plan to convey the value of 'quality of life' together," a company official said.

Following the commercial, fans flooded social media with excitement. Many are hoping he returns to the screen soon, saying it’s been way too long since his last appearance.

"Won Bin Ahjussi still waiting for your drama / film comeback," an X user commented.

The appearance has sparked fresh interest in the actor's current plans. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether he will return to films or series. For now, the ad stands as his first screen work in years.

Fan remarks (Image via thequoo)

Some urged him to come back and “save the screen.” Others commented on his appearance, saying he still looks the same even after years.

"Come back king and save us from the uglies," a fan remarked.

"Please save ongoing ugly actors epidemic. 🥹," a user noted.

"Still a fine and attractive man. Wow," a person shared.

Won Bin returns with two brand commercials this year

Actor Won Bin, also known as Kim Do-jin, made his way back to the spotlight this year through two brand campaigns, marking his first public appearances in several years. After a long break from on-screen work, the actor featured in commercials released in January and May 2025.

In January, Incellderm, a skincare label, rolled out a fresh campaign with the South Korean artist as its face. The Man from Nowhere fame appeared dressed in a white suit, making his comeback to advertising after an apparent hiatus.

He had earlier wrapped up a 16-year association with coffee brand Maxim's T.O.P, last year and had not participated in any promotional work since then. This new commercial marked his re-entry into the endorsement scene.

On May 16, the lifestyle company AJUNGDANG named Kim Do-jin as its exclusive promotional figure. The brand’s latest video showed him in a tailored black suit. The company shared that his refined and dependable image aligned with its brand identity and values.

Won Bin attained nationwide acclaim via dramas like Autumn Fairy Tale and Friends, along with movies such as The Man From Nowhere, Taegeukgi: The Brotherhood of War, and Mother.

