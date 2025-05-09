"She didn't say that she received any help" — Won Bin's agency denies ties to Kim Sae-ron's informant's family amidst new Kim Soo-hyun allegations

On May 9, 2025, Money Today reported that actor Won Bin's agency firmly denied any claims of involvement with the family of the informant linked to the Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun controversy. The report followed allegations that Won Bin had quietly provided support to the informant's family. This claim was brought to light during a press conference held by Garosero Research Institute on May 7.

According to Money Today, Won Bin's agency described the claims as absurd. They said the actor had never met the informant or his family and had never traveled to New Jersey.

An official from his agency questioned the credibility of the statements made by the informant's wife during the Garosero press conference. They stated:

"I don't know why the informant's wife is thanking WonBin. She has nothing to do with him other than going to the funeral to mourn the deceased. In context, I understood that he was referring to paying his respects at Kim Sae-ron's funeral. The informant's wife also only expressed her gratitude to WonBin, but she didn't say that she received any help."

The speculation began when Garosero Research Institute presented an audio recording during its press conference. In the recording, the informant's wife expressed gratitude towards Won Bin. She praised him for his support during their time of distress. She claimed he had come quietly and helped them without seeking attention.

However, Won Bin's agency firmly denied these claims. They stated that the actor's only involvement was out of respect during Kim Sae-ron's funeral. The agency also dismissed rumors of large condolence money being sent to Kim Sae-ron's family. They clarified that his contribution was no different from any other well-wisher's.

"We just hope that a young and talented actress like Kim Sae-ron does not have to end her life again. We do not want Won Bin to be mentioned in strange ways," the agency stated.

They urged the media to refrain from spreading misinformation and also emphasized that the Autumn in My Heart actor does not wish to be mentioned in speculative reports linked to the ongoing controversy.

More about Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Sae-ron controversy, and the informant's claims involving Won Bin

Won Bin and Kim Sae-ron starred together in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere. The controversy involving Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun reignited after her tragic passing earlier this year.

The controversy began with allegations that Kim Sae-ron had been involved in a long-term relationship with Kim Soo-hyun, which dates back to her teenage years. Garosero Research Institute claimed that an informant, known as "A," possessed recordings of Kim Sae-ron discussing her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun.

These recordings were said to include sensitive details about their time together. On April 30, 2025, the informant was reportedly attacked by two unknown assailants in New Jersey and suffered severe stab wounds to his neck.

The FBI is currently investigating the incident as a targeted attack. Garosero Research Institute speculated that the attack was linked to the information the informant held. It further fueled the controversy.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, denied the accusations. It dismissed the recordings as fake and also claimed they were generated using AI technology. The agency accused the informant of attempting extortion with fabricated evidence. They announced plans to pursue legal action against both the informant and Garosero.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron's family maintains that she and Kim Soo-hyun were in a relationship for many years. Soo-hyun's agency continues to refute these claims.

As the legal battles and investigations continue, Won Bin's involvement remains a peculiar twist in the ongoing saga.

