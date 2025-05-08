Won Bin revealed to have quietly aided Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun’s informant’s family after the alleged attack in the U.S.

On May 8, 2025, South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that actor Won Bin had allegedly extended support to the family of the informant who is said to be linked to the ongoing controversy involving the late Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun. The revelation came to light during a May 7 press conference held by Garosero Research Institute in Gangnam, Seoul.

Ad

According to Garosero's Kim Se-ui, the informant, who reportedly possessed recordings of Kim Sae-ron discussing her past relationship with Kim Soo-hyun, was attacked by two unidentified men in New Jersey on April 30, 2025. The attack allegedly left the informant with severe injuries, along with multiple stab wounds around his neck.

Authorities in the United States are treating it as a targeted incident, and the FBI has taken charge of the investigation.

What surprised many was the mention of Won Bin's involvement. During the press conference, an audio recording was shared where the informant's wife expressed deep gratitude towards Won Bin for his silent support. She described how the actor came quietly and offered help during their time of distress.

Ad

Trending

The wife said:

"I'm not Korean. I'm just a woman living in the United States. However, my husband is Korean and recently experienced something unimaginably horrible that changed everything for us. We lived in fear for months. Strange calls, threats, home addresses, things I couldn't find out. He even knew my daughter's name and the name of my tenant."

Ad

She continued by thanking Wonbin,

"At first, I didn't know who you were. I didn't know you were famous in Korea, but I found out after seeing what you did. You came quietly. I respected you, and your humanity meant more to us than I could have imagined. I sincerely thank you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Initially, she did not know who Won Bin was and only realized his celebrity status later. She praised his humility and kindness, and said that it meant more to them than they could have imagined. For those unaware, Won Bin previously co-starred with Kim Sae-ron in the 2010 movie The Man from Nowhere, where the latter played the role of a young girl who bonds with Won Bin's character.

After that film, Won Bin notably stepped away from the industry and remained absent from the public eye for over a decade. His first public appearance in years was at Kim Sae-ron's funeral this year, where he quietly paid his respects and was visibly emotional.

Ad

Recent developments in the legal controversy between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's side

Ad

The controversy surrounding Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun has grown more intense after the recent press conference by the Garosero Research Institute. They claimed that the informant possessed recordings where Kim Sae-ron allegedly spoke about her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun, reportedly dating back to her teenage years.

According to Kim Se-ui, the recordings were made with Sae-ron's consent and contained sensitive details about their relationship and her struggles with certain YouTubers and media figures. However, things escalated when the informant was attacked in New Jersey. Garosero claimed the assault was linked to the information he held, prompting further investigation by U.S. authorities.

Ad

During the press conference, Kim Se-ui also revealed that the suspects had traveled from Korea to the United States before the incident. He further alleged that they had ties to certain high-profile individuals.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, quickly denied all allegations. They called the recordings fake and manipulated through AI technology, while accusing the informant of attempting to extort money using fabricated evidence. The agency also announced legal action against the informant and Garosero for defamation and spreading false information.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron's family insists that she was in a long-term relationship with Kim Soo-hyun since her teenage years. However, Soo-hyun's agency disputes this accusation.

As legal battles unfold and investigations continue, the involvement of Won Bin remains a twist, adding a layer of mystery to an already complicated case. His quiet support for the informant's family hints at a possible deeper connection that is yet to be fully understood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More