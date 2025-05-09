Kim Soo-hyun files additional charges against Garosero and late Kim Sae-ron’s family over alleged defamation & stalking

On May 9, 2025, Star Daily News reported that actor Kim Soo-hyun filed new legal charges against YouTuber Kim Se-eui from the Garosero Research Institute and the family of late actress Kim Sae-ron. His agency, Gold Medalist, released an official statement today confirming the legal action.

The lawsuit follows Kim Se-eui’s press conference on May 7, where he accused Kim Soo-hyun of being involved with Kim Sae-ron when she was in middle school. The YouTuber alleged their relationship turned s*xual during her second year, mentioning an audio to prove the claims.

As reported by Star Daily News, Kim Se-eui also claimed that Kim Soo-hyun’s side offered 4 billion KRW to bury the clip. After the offer was rejected, he said two people were sent to threaten the informant.

According to him, one suspect flew in from South Korea, and the other, a Korean-Chinese individual, landed in New York five days before the incident. The YouTube channel creator claimed the source was stabbed multiple times in a parking lot and that the FBI, not local police, is now handling the case.

He identified the Korean suspect as someone born in 1992 from Gwangyang, while the second suspect was said to be a Korean-born foreign national. Both are reportedly in FBI custody and allegedly contacted someone linked to journalist Lee Jin-ho.

Kim Se-eui further said that lawyers from LKB & Partners met the whistleblower directly. He claimed they showed up with a bulky man of Korean-Chinese descent, who allegedly scared people living at the house.

He also mentioned that conversations between the whistleblower and the law firm were recorded and given to U.S. authorities. Meanwhile, the Gold Medalist rebutted all allegations, saying:

"Kim Se-ui's claim is a serious crime based on forged files and fabricated data." (via Star Daily News)

The South Korean company filed a lawsuit for encroachment of:

"The Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation) and the Act on the Punishment, etc. of Stalking Crimes, and the bereaved family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation)."

This isn’t the first time, as Kim Soo-hyun had formerly filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Kim Se-ui. His legal team, LKB & Partners, shared on April 30, 2025, that they’ve taken official action.

Gold Medalist had previously lodged a complaint on April 1. The court backed Kim Soo-hyun and banned Kim Se-ui from actions labeled as stalking. He was informed of the order on April 24. Even after that, Kim Se-ui allegedly kept uploading videos about the actor. According to the law firm, he ignored the ruling and kept pushing claims they say aren’t true.

On March 20, Kim Soo-hyun had already filed a criminal complaint. That one named Kim Se-ui and also Kim Sae-ron’s family, accusing them of violating laws tied to s*xual crime punishment.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, previously hinted they would take legal action

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, dropped a statement on Wednesday, shutting down claims made by late actress Kim Sae-ron’s family. This came after her family and YouTuber Kim Se-ui held a press event in Gangnam, Seoul on May 7.

Gold Medalist renounced everything, saying the clip was contrived and made with AI voice tech, as reported by Korea Deok. Their lawyers from LKB & Partners said someone tried to sell them the clip, claiming it would help Kim Sae-ron’s image. The agency refused, and the clip later went public via Garosero.

There was also an assault claim, saying the agency ordered it. However, the Gold Medalist claimed the injury photo wasn’t real and came from the internet. They added that there’s no link between the whistleblower and Kim Sae-ron.

Gold Medalist called it a smear campaign and said they’ll take legal action. They labeled it as fake content made with tech trickery. The voice recording hasn’t been verified yet.

"The entire event is another malicious attempt to destroy Kim Soo-hyun’s reputation through false claims, manipulated content, and AI-generated audio," Gold Medalist said (via Korea Deok).

They added:

“This is a serious criminal act, and we intend to pursue strong legal action.”

Before the press event, Gold Medalist posted a warning about the spread of false information. At that time, the topic was under wraps but called a “very serious matter.” The agency warned the media not to report unconfirmed claims. “Please confirm the facts with our company,” they said.

Kim Sae-ron, aged 24, died at her Seongdong-gu residence on Feb 16, 2025. Later, in March, Kim Sae-ron’s family claimed a relationship between the two celebs, allegedly began when she was underage.

Kim Soo-hyun denied it in March, saying they only dated after she turned 19 in 2019. In the wake of the indictments, Kim Soo-hyun filed a mudslinging lawsuit against Kim Sae-ron’s family and the Garosero Research Institute, seeking recompense of 12 billion won.

