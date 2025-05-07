“Another malicious attempt” — Gold Medalist vows to sue Kim Sae-ron’s side over audio alleging s*xual ties with Kim Soo-hyun in 8th grade

On May 7, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, denied allegations presented at a recent press conference involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron’s family and YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute.

Ad

The agency claimed that an audio recording shared at the event, which allegedly suggested a s*xual relationship between the two celebrities when she was in 8th grade, was fabricated using "AI-generated voice manipulation." They also called the claims "unconvincing" and "unfounded."

"The entire event is another malicious attempt to destroy Kim Soo-hyun’s reputation through false claims, manipulated content, and AI-generated audio," Gold Medalist stated (via Korea Deok).

Ad

Trending

The proclamation was released by law firm LKB & Partners, representing the Gold Medalist. According to the agency, the individual who provided the recording had earlier contacted them with similar audio and demanded payment, claiming it was favorable to Kim Sae-ron.

Ad

The South Korean Entertainment company said they refused the offer and described the individual as having no confirmed connection to the late 24-year-old actress. The agency added that after the alleged extortion attempt failed, the person appeared to collaborate with Garosero to release the audio publicly.

The press conference also included allegations that the whistleblower had been physically assaulted under the direction of someone associated with Gold Medalist or its legal representatives.

Ad

“The injury photo shared during the press conference was actually a widely available image found through internet search,” the agency added in response.

Gold Medalist concluded its statement by announcing plans to take legal action, calling the situation a “serious criminal act.”

Kim Sae-ron's family holds the second press conference

Expand Tweet

Ad

The relatives of the late actress Kim Sae-ron held a media briefing on the same day (May 7) in Gangnam, Seoul, during which they shared an audio clip reportedly recorded by her weeks before her passing.

The file, presented by the family's attorney Bu Ji-seok alongside Kim Se-ui of the YouTube channel Garosero Institute, included claims involving a previous relationship between Kim Sae-ron and actor Kim Soo-hyun. As per their account, the recording took place on January 10, 2025, in a New Jersey café during a personal talk between the late actress and someone she knew.

Ad

Ad

In the alleged voice clip, believed to be Kim Sae-ron’s, she said she had been s*xually involved with Kim Soo-hyun from their early teenage years through their university period.

"The first time I did it was during winter break of my second year of middle school. Thinking back now, I guess I should say I was taken advantage of. Everyone had the same reaction. They said I was a crazy woman. Why did they let it go?" Kim Sae-ron said (via Ten Asia).

Ad

This public statement comes roughly forty days after the bereaved family held the first press briefing on March 27. During the session, her legal representative stated that Kim had confided concerns about her past and expressed feelings of manipulation.

She also mentioned that Kim Soo-hyun and his management label, Gold Medalist, held considerable reach and influence, which she said discouraged her from speaking openly. The legitimacy of the audio has not yet been confirmed by outside sources.

Ad

Kookmin Ilbo reported that the Bloodhounds actress was found dead at home on February 16, 2025, in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

In other news, Kim Sae-ron’s family has officially proposed a legal complaint against Kim Soo-hyun. According to the family, the actor allegedly s*xually mistreated her starting from her second year in middle school when she was still underage, as reported by Ten Asia. The lawsuit accuses him of breaching the Child Welfare Act, which safeguards minors from abuse and exploitation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More