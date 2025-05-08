Kim Soo-hyun’s fan association files legal complaint against YouTuber Kwon Young-chan over reported false information

Kim Soo-hyun’s fan association has filed a legal case against YouTuber Kwon Young-chan. According to a report by Money Today via Herald Corp and Naver on May 8, 2025, attorney Yang Tae-young, representing the fan association, has filed a legal complaint at the Seoul Seongbuk Police Station.

The complaint stems from Young-chan’s claims alleging that Kim Soo-hyun had s*xual relations with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. Young-chan also stated that he did not intend any harm or have malicious intentions toward minors.

However, the fan association argues that these allegations have caused significant harm to the actor's reputation and well-being, prompting them to pursue legal action against the YouTuber.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency Gold Medalist denies allegations imposed upon the actor

Just a day prior to the aforementioned legal filing, more serious allegations against actor Kim Soo-hyun surfaced in connection with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. These claims were brought to light during a press conference held in Seoul, where the actor himself was reportedly present. An audio recording, allegedly of Kim Sae-ron before her passing, was presented as part of the evidence.

In the recording, she reportedly claimed that the Queen of Tears star had sent her photos of himself in intimate situations with a K-pop idol. She also alleged that he had been physically intimate with her while she was still in the 8th grade.

In response, Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, firmly denied these accusations, stating that the audio recording in question was fabricated using artificial intelligence tools.

Amid these developments, attorney Yang Tae-young released an official statement on behalf of the actor, aiming to clarify the actor’s position:

“The victim, Kim Soo-hyun, has never dated or had any s*xual relations with Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor. He has never committed any crime against the deceased and has never exhibited any behavior indicative of s*xual addiction to minors or p*dophilia.”

The primary legal concern centers on YouTuber Kwon Young-chan, who, according to attorney Yang, has continuously spread false allegations through livestreams and videos. Although Young-chan claimed to have credible evidence supporting his statements, Yang dismissed these assertions, stating the material could easily be falsified or misleading.

The legal actions being taken by Kim Soo-hyun’s fans and representatives are intended by them to protect the actor from further reputational harm amid these serious allegations.

The situation regarding this Kim Sae-ron and Soo-hyun case has been escalating even couple of months after it was first brought to the public eye.

