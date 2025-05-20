"Stop making any conclusion"– Fans relieved as IU and Lee Jong-suk's breakup rumors are dismissed amid IU and V dating speculation

Rumors surrounding IU and Lee Jong-suk’s supposed breakup have been put to rest. On May 20, 2025, OSEN reported that the couple is still together, as confirmed by a close source familiar with the situation. The insider stated that the two stars continue to maintain a strong relationship despite the recent speculation.

The dating rumors gained momentum after IU was seen dining with BTS member V on May 16, 2025. This led to speculations that the two were romantically involved. However, it was later clarified that the dinner was a friendly gathering that included others, such as 2AM’s Seulong and another acquaintance.

The acquaintance said:

"They are still dating well."

The two had previously appeared in IU's music video Love Wins All, which featured her and V as a couple in a dystopian setting. As the photos of the two went viral, concerns about her long-term relationship with Lee Jong-suk resurfaced. The actor is scheduled for overseas shoots for his upcoming drama The Remarried Empress.

This led to whispers about the two possibly drifting apart. However, those close to the pair quickly denied these claims. Meanwhile, netizens flooded online forums to express their thoughts. They pointed out that such speculation unnecessarily pressures idols and affects their existing relationships.

An X user, @LJS_society, wrote:

"Both of them are too lovely,.. to break up!! Please stop making any conclusion with baseless rumours. I love both Lee Jong Suk & I U (Speak up my mind, finally..)."

Many were relieved that the couple remained together, calling the breakup speculation baseless.

"Why do you want break of such cute couple I U is so happy with him mf leave her alone," a fan commented.

"This is exactly why idols avoid talking about their friendships, she’s literally dating Lee Jong Suk," an X user mentioned.

"Don't Spread Rumors About Such Splendid Personalities," another person remarked.

"I u Jongsuk sweetest couple . Wish all the best for I u Jongsuk couple," a fan added.

Some urged others to stop making assumptions about celebrities meeting casually. They stated that friendships should not automatically lead to relationship rumors.

"First of all the dinner was on the 14/15 of May and also even if they were alone it wasn't a date or going to be a date. They are friends and have showed that a lot to us. Stop spreading shipper rumours and pointless speculations," a fan commented.

"This is so embarrassing that they even have to talk about this because of some twisted brain aunts, anyways its over now leave taeiu and iusuk alone omg," a user added.

"Leave i u, V alone...They are good friends like siblings is it needed a guy & girl always be in a relationship??," an X user mentioned.

More about V, IU, and Lee Jong-suk’s current and upcoming projects

BTS' V is serving in the South Korean Special Duty Team (SDT) and is expected to be discharged on June 10, 2025. The time also coincides with BTS’s debut anniversary. ARMYs are eagerly awaiting June as all BTS members will have completed their military service by then.

Even during service, he has maintained a steady presence through updates and small public appearances. He starred in IU’s Love Wins All music video, which topped charts and received critical praise for its emotional storytelling.

As for IU, she is gearing up to release her third remake album, Flower Bookmark Set, on May 27. Her recent drama, When Life Gives You Tangerine, has received strong reviews and won 4 major awards at this year’s Baeksang Awards.

Lee Jong-suk is known for his roles in dramas like While You Were Sleeping and Romance is a Bonus Book. He is about to begin filming for his major new series, The Remarried Empress.

The drama requires long-term overseas shooting, which has reportedly led to concerns about his time apart from IU. He also recently wrapped work on Seocho-dong, a tvN drama that has been gaining buzz ahead of its premiere.

Taehyung is currently serving the last few days of his military service. He, along with RM, is scheduled to be discharged on June 10. Jimin and Jungkook will follow a day after, while Suga will be the last BTS member to complete his service on June 21.

