"Stop spreading false information"‐ Kim Soo-hyun's company Gold Medalist denies allegations of framing actress Seo Ye-ji to cover up internal issues

On March 17, 2025, a South Korean media outlet, Xports News, reported that Gold Medalist refuted claims of using Seo Ye-ji to divert attention from its internal scandals of Kim Soo-hyun. She was a co-star of Kim Soo-hyun in the 2020 drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay. An anonymous user claiming to be a former employee alleged that the agency spread false rumors about Seo Ye-ji.

This included accusations of school violence and mistreatment of staff to manipulate public perception. The report also stated that Kim Soo-hyun's cousin, Lee Sa-rang, who holds a key position at Gold Medalist, allegedly orchestrated these actions to protect the company's reputation.

Following the allegations, Gold Medalist released a statement on March 18 denying the claims. The agency said the rumors were baseless, and they had never engaged in such actions against Seo Ye-ji. They said:

"The claim that Gold Medalist slandered Seo Ye Ji is completely false. Seo Ye Ji's manager (who has now left the company) also contacted us, shocked by the rumors. We ask that you immediately stop spreading false information based on anonymous reports."

The company also stated that these accusations shocked even Seo Ye-ji's former manager. They reached out to clarify the situation. Gold Medalist urged the public to stop spreading misinformation that could harm those involved.

The controversy surrounding Gold Medalist intensified after Ye-ji's name was mentioned in Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron's situation. Kim Sae-ron tragically passed away on February 16, and rumors surfaced that she and Kim Soo-hyun had been in a six-year relationship. This was allegedly when she was a minor.

Additionally, reports claimed that Kim Soo-hyun had demanded 700 million KRW from Kim Sae-ron, which she allegedly owed him for financial support following her DUI incident. Gold Medalist refuted these claims.

Seo Ye-ji’s controversies and her involvement in the Kim Soo-hyun's scandal

In 2021, Seo Ye-ji was accused of manipulating co-star Kim Jung-hyun while filming the drama Time. This allegedly led to his cold behavior towards co-star Seohyun. She later took a hiatus from the industry before returning with Eve in 2022. Despite this, negative rumors about her continued, including allegations of mistreatment of staff and school violence.

Ye-ji's name resurfaced recently as online speculations linked her past controversies to Gold Medalist's alleged tactics to control public perception. Netizens questioned whether the agency exaggerated or even fabricated her past scandals as a distraction from its internal issues.

In response to the ongoing speculation, Seo Ye-ji personally spoke out on her fan café, expressing frustration at being repeatedly dragged into discussions related to Kim Soo-hyun and his agency. She stated that she had no ties to them and was exhausted by the continuous rumors. On Match 13, she took to her fan café and wrote:

"My dearest yeyes, I'm only human… So this has been overwhelming, stressful… and I'm so sick and tired of it all. It saddens me and suffocates me… I've been holding back and back… but I ended up responding to this comment."

She continued:

"I deleted it, though. I wish people would… please… stop. I am in no way affiliated with him and his cousin. I don't even know why I have to explain myself… but I'm just extra frustrated tonight… Good night, yeyes."

While Gold Medalist maintains that all accusations against them regarding Seo Ye-ji are false, the controversy continues to fuel public debate.

