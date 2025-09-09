  • home icon
  • Stray Kids dominATE: celebrATE encore in Incheon: How to get tickets, prices, dates, venue, and all you need to know

Stray Kids dominATE: celebrATE encore in Incheon: How to get tickets, prices, dates, venue, and all you need to know

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 09, 2025 11:15 GMT
Stray Kids announces encore performances (Image via X/@Stray_Kids)
Stray Kids announces encore performances (Image via X/@Stray_Kids)

Stray Kids will host their first-ever domestic stadium concerts this October with 2 encore shows in Incheon. This marks a significant career milestone for the group, concluding their record-breaking world tour.

On September 5, JYP Entertainment announced that the group will stage encore performances for their “Stray Kids World Tour dominATE.” This marks Stray Kids’ debut stadium concert in South Korea.

Tickets for the enchore concert will be available exclusively through YES24. Fans will have the chance to secure tickets through a presale for official fan club members and a general sale via YES24.

The event, titled Stray Kids World Tour dominATE: celebrATE, will be held on October 18, 2025, Saturday, at 7 pm KST. The second concert will be on October 19, 2025, Sunday, at 6 pm KST. Both of the concerts will take place at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium.

Ticketing details for Stray Kids' dominATE: celebrATE Incheon encore: Prices, presale dates, global access, and shuttle services.

The ticket prices are set at SR 165,000 KRW, R 143,000 KRW, and S 132,000 KRW for reserved seats. The event is open to attendees aged seven years and older, and it is organized by JYP Entertainment.

The fan club presale will take place on Friday, September 12, 2025, from 8 pm to 11:59 pm KST, with a purchase limit of one ticket per person for each show. The general sale opens on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 8 pm KST, with a maximum of 2 tickets allowed per person for each show, inclusive of any presale purchases.

Fan club members can access presale tickets without additional verification. They just need to log in with the YES24 ID registered with the Stray Kids OFFICIAL FANCLUB ‘STAY’ 5th Generation.

Sitting plan at dominATE: celebrATE concert (Image via X/@Stray_Kids)
Sitting plan at dominATE: celebrATE concert (Image via X/@Stray_Kids)

Wheelchair accessible seats will be available only through phone reservations, starting Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 10 am KST. It can be booked by contacting YES24 Customer Service at 1544-6399.

Service hours for the reservation are available on weekdays from 9 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays 9 am to 5 pm only. No service is available on Sundays or public holidays. Each wheelchair user may purchase up to 2 tickets, one for themselves and one for a companion.

Attendees have to ensure tickets are booked under their own names to be eligible for entry. Only the person named on the reservation will be permitted to collect tickets and attend the concert.

International fans can access the YES24 Global Ticket Service, without the need for mobile or I-PIN verification. However a valid ID must be presented on-site for ticket collection.

Additionally, a shuttle services operated by Kakao T will run for both shows, with reservations opening on September 16 at 3 pm through the Kakao T app. Fans are reminded that tickets must be reserved under their own names, as mismatched reservations will not be granted entry.

For further full ticketing details, fans are advised to check the reservation page on YES24.

With this upcoming encore concert, Stray Kids will achieve a new milestone by stepping into a domestic stadium this scale for the first time. The group’s venue journey has grown steadily over the years.

Stray Kids previously performed at KSPO DOME in September 2022 during the 2nd World Tour MANIAC Seoul Special (UNVEIL 11). They later took the stage at Gocheok Sky Dome in October 2023 for the 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 Seoul Special (UNVEIL 13).

Now, in 2025, coinciding with their seventh debut anniversary, they are set to headline a large-scale stadium concert at home. The encore concert title combines “ATE,” the name of their July 2024 mini album, with the word “celebrate,” symbolizing both commemoration and festivity.

The performances will serve as the celebration or grand finale to their record-breaking world tour. The tour has spanned 54 shows across 34 regions, including 27 stadiums ending in Rome, Italy on July 30, 2025.

