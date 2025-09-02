"He was so polite, I became a fan": Veteran actor Kim Kap-soo reveals touching encounter with BTS's Jin that made him an ARMY

On the September 1, 2025, episode of the YouTube show Zzanbro Shin Dong Yup (짠한형 신동엽/@zzanbro), veteran South Korean actor Kim Kap-soo spoke about his memorable encounter with BTS member Jin. The actor, who appeared as a guest on the YouTube show, shared the story about meeting Jin that eventually led him to join the group’s official fan club, ARMY.

He recounted that he had once visited a neighborhood restaurant alone for lunch, where a young man introduced himself shyly as Jin from BTS. Kim said,

"I went alone to a neighborhood restaurant for lunch, and over there...a lady recognized me and said, "Hi." So I said, "Ah, hello." And in front of her sat a younger guy. He said something, then came over to greet me. (all shy) "Um, I'm Jin from BTS." "Who?" I said, "BTS... BTS... what is that again?" That's how it was. If he'd said the full Korean "Bangtan Soneyondan!" Then I would've gotten it."

At first, Kim did not immediately recognize the group’s name but later realized the young man was part of Bangtan Sonyeondan. Upon realizing this, the actor expressed his admiration to Jin's mother for raising such a respectful son and encouraged Jin to continue his work.

He shared,

"I spent the whole meal thinking about it, barely tasting my food. I ate. Then at the end it hit me. Bangtan Sonyeondan! Oh, that kid's from BTS. I finished up and went to leave, and his mother stood up. It was his mother! He was there having a meal with her. So I stood up and said, "You must be so proud of your wonderful son." And to him (I said), "Alright, keep up the good work."

Moved by the experience, he decided to sign up for ARMY membership and officially join BTS’s fan community and express his support for the group. The actor emphasized that what touched him most was Jin’s respectful demeanor, which convinced him that the singer had been raised well. He explained that the encounter left a deep impression on him, particularly Jin’s politeness and humility.

“I became ARMY after that. I thought, he was very polite and this kid was raised right. That's what matters to us most. When kids are well-mannered, we love them for it. We can't help it. I felt like I should do something, too. Whether he knew or not...”

Kim Kap-soo praises BTS as "outstanding," recalls long-standing support as an ARMY

During the interview, Kim also spoke about his admiration for the global K-pop group, describing them as an "outstanding" and admirable group. He shared that he also enjoyed being part of the fan club and continued to support the group.

🐹 @cleolizzy11 so this is an old story how he became an army because of Jin, remember back then he posted his pic on weverse after sign up as army ..because KKS bad memory,he thought he met Jimin &amp; his mom

“Yes, I am ARMY. It's fun! Yeah, I even joined. But they do shows overseas, so I can’t follow them everywhere, but I truly admire them.”

When host Shin Dong-yup asked him if he enjoyed the music, Kim replied,

"They're outstanding! The kids are incredible."

However, this is not the first time Kim Kap-soo has expressed his admiration for a BTS member. In 2020, the actor officially joined ARMY and wrote a heartfelt letter on Weverse dedicated to member Jimin.

For those unfamiliar, Kim Kap-soo is a veteran South Korean actor who began his career in 1977. He has built an extensive body of work across theater, television, and film. Alongside his acting career, he also runs a master class studio where he trains aspiring actors.

Over the decades, he has taken on numerous notable roles, including appearances in The K2 (2016), Mr. Sunshine (2018), Hospital Playlist (2020), Jirisan (2021), Queen of Tears (2024), and Sweet Home (2020), among many others.

Meanwhile, all the BTS members, including Jin, have returned to South Korea after spending time in Los Angeles. During their stay, the group focused on preparations for their comeback album, which is scheduled for release in the spring of 2026.

