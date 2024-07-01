Stray Kids’ drop new group teaser images for mini album, ATE

On July 1, 2024, K-pop group Stray Kids unveiled the latest group and unit teaser images for their upcoming mini album, ATE, through their official X account. In the concept photos, the eight members, including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, increased the anticipation for their record as they radiated a bold and daring look.

In the group teaser images, the members stood side by side, donning an all-black ensemble, and gazed straight into the direction of the lens. The background presented individual shots of each member's eyes as they stood before it, and the teaser had the group's name engraved over it.

Stray Kids left STAYs excited with their latest group teaser and unit images for ATE

In the group teaser image, Stray Kids' Hyunjin exuded charisma as he donned a black top styled with a leather jacket and buckled his bottoms with a belt. He complemented his appearance with accessories, including silver necklaces, earrings, and an exposed forehead hairstyle. Hyunjin stood beside Changbin in the group teaser and placed one of his hands in the pocket.

Stray Kids member flaunting their fashion statement in new teaser images for ATE (Image via X/@Stray_Kids)

Stray Kids' Changbin donned an all-black ensemble. He donned a black shirt with a single flower print and styled it with leather pants. He complemented his appearance with accessories, including rings and earrings, and had disheveled hair. The idol stood beside Lee Know.

Lee Know looked charismatic, wearing a black blazer styled with pants and a seemingly white top underneath. He complemented his look with a gold chain wrapped around his suit and a necklace. He maintained an intense expression, standing beside the leader of the group, Bang Chan.

Bang Chan opted for a bold outfit. He donned an oversized double-breasted long trench coast with nothing underneath. He complemented his daring look with accessories, including a gold necklace, rings, and earrings. The leader stood beside fellow group member Felix.

Stray Kids' Felix flaunted his freckles and blonde hair with a black ensemble. He clad himself with a double-breasted jacket with round-shaped gold buttons scattered over the top. He styled his appearance with formal pants, buckled it with a black belt, and complemented his look with a gold necklace. He carried an intense gaze and stood beside Han.

Han donned a black suit and complemented his look with a lightweight golden chain and an exposed forehead. He stood beside I.N, who donned Mugler's lace-up single-breasted blazer with black pants. I.N complemented his appearance with a black chain and sported brown hair, standing beside Seungmin.

Seungmin donned a slightly different outfit from the other members of Stray Kids. He donned a black ensemble with a white shirt underneath, making the look elegant. The idol styled it with a seemingly green-colored scarf and a gold chain.

The group also unveiled unit teaser images where two members paired with each other. Bang Chan and Felix were photographed and clouded with red smoke. Meanwhile, Lee Know and Hyunjin were seated together under the red smoke, gazing straight into the camera with serious expressions. Changbin & I.N and Seungmin & Han posed for the unit teaser images.

As the group and unit teaser images circulated on social media, STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom name) expressed their excitement about the upcoming concept of the mini-album ATE. They stated their admiration for the teaser photos and expressed admiration, while others could not stop gushing about the bold look of the eight members.

The upcoming ninth mini album, ATE, features eight tracks, including MOUNTAINS, Chk Chk Boom, JJAM, I Like It, Runners, twilight, Stray Kids, and Chk Chk Boom (festival version). The group has also unveiled the official timetable of the promotional content of the record and incorporated the prestigious music festivals as part of their July comeback.

Stray Kids will be headlining I-Days, Milano music festival on July 12, 2024, BST HYDE Park in London on July 14, 2024, and Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2, 2024. They will release the ATE album on July 19, 2024, at 1 pm KST.

