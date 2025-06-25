"SUGA is going nowhere": Fans frustrated as petition gets filed against the BTS idol demanding his appearance ban from KBS

On Monday, June 23, a petition about BTS' SUGA was posted on KBS' Viewer Petition Bulletin Board. The petitioner talked about how they wanted KBS to hold a review committee to discuss the standing of the BTS member following the idol's DUI case that unfolded last year.

Ad

The demand, therefore, was for KBS to ban the idol from appearing on the broadcast. The petition was filed now since all the BTS members have returned from their mandatory military enlistment, and the group might roll out a comeback anytime soon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Given that K-pop groups often put forth promotions of their comeback with performances on various broadcast channels, some netizens have gathered to prevent the same. The petition justified their stance by expressing that SUGA's appearance on TV might lessen the awareness of drunk driving crimes due to his large audience and influence as a BTS member.

However, fans soon came to his defense and stated that petitions to ban the idol from public appearances were quite a stretch. They also explained that the DUI case transpired almost a year ago, and since it was legally closed, they pointed out that it was an unnecessary action to take currently. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad

"Y'all are so barking up the wrong tree. Suga is going nowhere sweetheart."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Petition? Please y’all this is so stupid. Walk away for a minute, maybe read a book or take up knitting," said a fan on X.

"People need move on and leave him alone. It’s been almost a year. BTS isn’t coming back without Suga. Get tf over it," added another fan.

Ad

"It's almost an year, it's time for y'all to move on from a dui case over merely driving a 20kmph electric scooter and falling at his residence entrance," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were angered to see more people directing hate towards the idol for the DUI incident.

"They can complain until they’re blue in the face but it’s not happening it’s literally 7 or none of them," stated a fan.

Ad

"Because of his incident he’s supposedly a bad influence on the youth. And i think its the opposite. Suga made a mistake, owned up to it, didnt hide it & didn’t minimize it. He paid the price. If anything he can show the youth although you can make mistakes you can change the bad things and still accomplish great things," added an X user.

Ad

"KBS will never do that cause then no other member will ever appear on their channel, it will be a huge loss for them," said a netizen.

"Leave Suga alone . These people are beyond mad," commented another X user.

Petition against BTS' SUGA's appearance on KBS lands on the internet following the group's recent reunion

In August 2024, SUGA was involved in a DUI case. While driving back home after having a few drinks with his friends, the idol chose to opt for an electric scooter as the distance between the two locations was not farther than 500 metres.

Ad

While the idol had no trouble driving through the distance, at the entrance of his house, he tripped and fell off his scooter while making a turn. The nearby patrol police who took notice of the same conducted a breathalyzer test on SUGA, and after realizing that the idol was drunk, his driving license was revoked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

When the case elevated to the court, he had to pay a fine of 15,000,000 KRW for the DUI. Regardless of the case's conclusion, several speculations and hatred towards the idol has been continously surfacing the internet, demanding the idol's departure from both BTS and the K-pop industry.

While these comments had settled down in the recent months, it has risen once again following his discharge from the mandatory military service and BTS' reunion. Here's what the petition on KBS' Viewer Petition Bulletin Board read:

Ad

“Drunk driving is a serious crime that can cause direct harm to others. He is a public figure who has a significant influence on young people, and there is concern that appearing on TV with such influence could lower social awareness of drunk driving crimes."

The petition continued:

"KBS did not hold a review committee because the investigation results were not released after the incident. He was discharged from the military on June 21, 2025, and the fine was confirmed on September 27, 2024. Please hold a review committee ASAP to secure your viewers’ trust and fulfill your responsibility as a public broadcast company.”

Ad

On the other hand, BTS' SUGA was discharged on June 21, 2025, but no official discharge ceremony or livestream was conducted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More