"Super shy and cookie’s love child"- Fans react as NJZ teases new music through Instagram

NJZ (previously called NewJeans) teased new music through its official Instagram account on March 1, 2025, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The latest clip featured five different cookies in different colors, shades, and flavors against a colorful background.

Subsequently, the snippet for the band's upcoming music circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom, and internet users expressed excitement over NJZ's forthcoming project. With that sentiment, one user tweeted that the background music reminded them of the group's previous tracks, such as Super Shy and Cookie:

"this sounds like omg and super shy's love child im so EXCITEDDDD."

The fandom talked about the fresh musical style presented by NJZ for their upcoming music and many referred to the snippet as "catchy" and "innovative."

"In biz perspective, this signature "ringtone pop" is still fresh and undersupplied in the market. Other groups tried to replicate the easy listening genre but no one rly got these quirky beats exactly. It's both gen market & critics-friendly cos it's catchy yet innovative,"- a fan reacted.

"NEWJEANS IS BACK AND BETTER AND IS COMPLETELY DIFFERENT BUT ALSO THE SAME,"- a fan shared.

"I don't understand why they receive so much hate from K-pop fans. They're just talented girls who make good music, and they're not even problematic! I'm seated for their new album/song,"- a fan commented.

While one fan stated that NewJeans would make "the comeback of all comebacks" in March, others extended their complete support for the members.

"This is literally my fav type of music, omg, it's real,"- a user reacted.

"oh let them cook… they are baking that album alright,"- a user shared.

"March is going to be the comeback of all comebacks,"- a user mentioned.

More about NJZ

The girl group NJZ was formed by ADOR. They made their official debut on July 22, 2022, with the lead single Attention. Subsequently, they released their first extended play, New Jeans, on August 1, 2022, through ADOR. It was distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively.

It featured four tracks, including Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie, and Hurt. The group consists of five members, namely, Hannie, Danielle, Haerin, Minji, and Hyein. In recent news, the quintet officially announced that they would be rebranded as NJZ from NewJeans on February 7, 2025.

The girl group was confirmed to be the headliners for the much-anticipated Hong Kong music festival ComplexCon on March 23, 2025, under the re-branded name.

