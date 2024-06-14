"Tadashi making a comeback"— Fans stunned as SEVENTEEN's Mingyu channels 'Big Hero 6' character during his recent airport appearance

On June 12, 2024 (KST), K-pop group SEVENTEEN's rapper Mingyu left for his overseas schedule from Seoul's Incheon airport. The LALALI rapper was seen looking dapper in an all-black Calvin Klein attire, which the American brand posted on its official X account (@Calvinklein).

His fans have been waiting for the brand to upload the final pictures from the campaign's photoshoot ever since the reports surfaced. However, Calvin Klein hasn't released them yet. Several fans speculated that Mingyu might have left for the spring/summer campaign photoshoot on June 12.

Nonetheless, some fans observed and pointed out that the K-pop idol's latest airport look reminded them of "Tadashi Hamada" of the famous Disney animated movie Big Hero 6. Consequently, they flooded social media with their statements and one fan even wrote:

"Mingyu Tadashi making a comeback"

SEVENTEEN's fans, well-known as CARATs, took X by storm and posted hilarious tweets about keeping Mingyu away from a "burning university." This is a direct reference to the Disney movie, Big Hero 6, where Tadashi Hamada dies while trying to save his younger brother after a fire breaks out in his university.

"Keep him AWAY from a burning university," an X user wrote.

"Kim Mingyu as the real life Tadashi Hamada," another X user wrote.

"Why does he remind me #BigHero6's Tadashi here?" an X user commented.

"Known for his stunning looks and captivating charm, mingyu perfectly embodies the modern spirit and iconic style embodies the modern spirit and iconic of the brand," a fan wrote.

Others highlighted their anticipation of the upcoming Calvin Klein campaign photoshoot featuring the K-pop idol.

"Calvin klein posting mingyu oh it’s getting real everyone get ready the photoshoot’s gonna drop anyday now who else losing it rn," a fan commented.

"I’m about to lose the last bit of my sanity aren’t I?" an X user wrote.

"I think I speak for everyone that we are all looking forward to THAT Calvin Klein campaign," another user commented.

"Maybe my type is men who can pull off a Tadashi Hamada look + has a similar personality (CHEN, Mingyu)," an X user wrote.

Fans eagerly wait for SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's Calvin Klein photoshoot release

Meanwhile, the LALALI rapper was spotted in Paris at the Calvin Klein store opening ceremony on June 14, 2024. He posed for the cameras with Colombian rapper and singer Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known professionally as Maluma. Both artists stirred the internet with their friendly interaction as the K-pop star borrowed Maluma's sunglasses as they posed for the cameras.

Several video clips surfaced online on June 14 that showed the Maestro rapper politely asking Maluma for his sunglasses. Maluma was seen putting his sunglasses at the back of his head while posing for the cameras alongside the SEVENTEEN's musician.

The K-pop idol asked if he could wear those, to which Maluma happily obliged.

The Hot rapper-singer from SEVENTEEN is well-known as the brand ambassador for luxury houses such as BULGARI and Dior. SEVENTEEN has reportedly started their military enlistment procedure and by the end of 2024, several members from the band will actively start their military service.

Since the group consists of 13 members, their management label (Pledis Entertainment) has announced that all members will not enlist at once. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's member S.Coups has been exempted from service due to his knee surgery.