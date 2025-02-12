"Talent really runs in the family"— Fans react as NJZ's Danielle reveals unreleased song 'Interstellar' at her sister Olivia Marsh's listening party

On Wednesday, February 12, NJZ's (formerly known as NewJeans) Danielle was spotted at the listening party of her sister, Olivia Marsh's latest album, Meanwhile. Attendees of the listening party released videos and pictures of the idol at the event online, and one of them showcased Danielle singing an unreleased song called Interstellar.

When fans heard the song, they couldn't help but be excited about the same. It remains unclear at the time of writing if the song will be an upcoming track from NJZ or will stay unreleased. However, fans collectively agreed on the fact that the song sounded really good. They expressed that they'd love for the official release of Interstellar so that they can listen to it in its full capacity.

Fans also commended the vocal skills of the siblings. The two covered the NewJeans track, Ditto, at the event, and people loved the duet and the harmonization of their vocals. One X user commented:

"Talent runs in the family."

"Yeah this song gonna be a banger when it comes out," said a fan on X.

"they better release it on digital platforms now bc this song EAT," added another fan.

"OMG OMG OMG IM FREAKING OUT, I NEED THAT SONG NOW I NEED IT, I NEED DANI SOLO, I NEED TO BREATHE....," commented a netizen.

Additionally, more fans and netizens commented on the two sisters' vocals.

"The godly vocal run deep in their family," added an X user.

"they sound so good tf," said a netizen.

"The Marsh sisters are so talented bruh," commented another X user.

All you need to know about NewJeans recent rebranding as NJZ

In September 2024, following the removal of Min Hee-jin as ADOR's CEO, NewJeans took to a YouTube livestream where they expressed their issues with the new management system at the agency. They also claimed experiencing mistreatment and pointed out an alleged lack of proper management by the HYBE staff and new ADOR CEO.

This led to the members demanding the reinstatement of Min Hee-jin as ADOR's CEO. In November, they also released a 14-day ultimatum for the agency, where NewJeans demanded a series of actions from them. However, following the end of the 14-day notice, the members announced their departure from ADOR due to the agency's failure to meet the demands.

On February 7, through CNN, the members officially announced their new group name, NJZ, and revealed that they will be rebranding themselves without any association with their former agency. However, ADOR has filed a lawsuit pressing the validity of their contract with the NewJeans members.

After the announcement of NewJeans' new beginning as NJZ, ADOR released a statement that they regretted to see the members proceed with their career away from ADOR without confirmations regarding the lawsuit.

NJZ is scheduled to perform at the Complex Con Festival 2025 on March 21, 22, and 23. They are also expected to unveil their new and redebut track at the music festival.

