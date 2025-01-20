“Tell me you're a baekhong shipper too” — Internet reacts as Kim Soo-hyun reveals watching Queen of Tears as a “fan”

In a candid interview with Esquire Korea published on January 20, 2025, acclaimed actor Kim Soo-hyun shared his unique experience of re-watching his 2024 hit drama, Queen of Tears, from a fan's perspective.

Queen of Tears, which aired in early 2024, is a romantic comedy that tells the miraculous love story of a married couple overcoming a dizzying crisis. The series stars Kim Soo-hyun as Baek Hyun-woo, a humble but sharp-minded lawyer from the small village of Yongduri, and Kim Ji-won as Hong Hae-in, a high-powered executive and third-generation chaebol heiress of the Queens Group.

Their on-screen chemistry and the show's engaging narrative contributed to its immense popularity, making it one of the most-watched Korean television series on Netflix, with 682.6 million hours viewed in total.

In the Esquire Korea interview, Kim Soo-hyun revealed that after the series concluded, he took the time to watch Queen of Tears as a viewer rather than as its lead actor. He expressed that this experience allowed him to gain a fresh perspective on the storyline and character dynamics, enabling him to appreciate the nuances of the plot and the performances of his fellow cast members.

"I usually rewatch my work to analyze my acting, reflect on areas for improvement, and learn from the experience—it's like studying my own craft. But with 'Queen of Tears,' I truly enjoyed it as a viewer, eagerly anticipating each episode and watching it with excitement."

This introspective revelation sparked widespread discussions among fans and netizens, shedding light on the actor's reflective approach to his work.

Following the publication of the interview, fans and netizens took to social media platforms to share their thoughts on Kim Soo-hyun's reflections. One fan wrote,

""But for "Queen of Tears" I literally became a viewer, waiting for each episode and watching it as a fan." Kim soohyun tell me you're a baekhong shipper too."

Fans noted how Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won both love the series.

"We are not alone! This only proves how he loves this projct so much! All the haters out there shud read his interview here! Even Jiwon has recommended to rewatch QOTS in one of her FMs! Both loved this drama! A miraculous drama!" one fan wrote.

"Soohyun keeps feeding my delusions. how do I move on from you guys?" another fan wrote.

"All everything about QOT is his first time," one other fan added.

Many expressed admiration for his humility, noting that re-watching one's own work as a fan demonstrates a commitment to continuous learning and self-improvement.

"So he’s got butterflies flying on his tummy while watching tho?" a fan wrote.

"Soohyun indirectly mentioned that he never regrets any moment he spent acting in QOT. He doesnt see it as a lesson but as a gift to himself. How can an actor be a fan of his own work? It means he truly enjoyed every moment. CAN YOU SEE HOW MUCH HE LOVES QOT? IT’S A BIT DIFF," another fan said.

"I'm a self proclaimed QOT fan but today i must say i lost to Kim Soohyun. King, here is your Queen of Tears crown. You're indeed a bigger fan than me," another fan added.

More about Queen of Tears plot synopsis

Queen of Tears has garnered significant attention for its compelling narrative and stellar cast. Available for streaming on Netflix, the series delves into the intricate dynamics of love, power, and familial obligations.

The series centers on Baek Hyun-woo, portrayed by Kim Soo-hyun, a humble yet astute lawyer hailing from the quaint village of Yongduri. Hyun-woo's life takes a transformative turn when he marries Hong Hae-in, played by Kim Ji-won, a high-powered executive and third-generation chaebol heiress of the Queens Group.

Their union, bridging vastly different worlds, becomes the focal point of the narrative. As the story unfolds, Hyun-woo and Hae-in's marriage faces numerous personal and professional challenges.

The couple grapples with the pressures of their disparate backgrounds, societal expectations, and internal family politics. The series intricately portrays their journey as they navigate these obstacles, striving to preserve their love amidst adversity.

Queen of Tears delves deep into themes of love, loyalty, and the societal constructs surrounding marriage. The series offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities inherent in relationships that cross socio-economic boundaries. It also sheds light on the often tumultuous world of chaebols, highlighting the intricate web of power dynamics and familial expectations.

Queen of Tears is available on Netflix.

