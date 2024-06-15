“Thank you again from the bottom of my heart”-Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye-yoon expresses gratitude to her fans for all the gifts

Kim Hye-yoon recently took to Instagram to express gratitude to her fans for their sweet gifts. Her Instagram page has two highlights titled, 'Thank You' and 'Thank You 2', which contain pictures of all the gifts she has received from her fans, over the years.

On June 13, Hye-yoon posted a picture of herself on her account, smiling softly at the camera. However, fans were quick to notice that she wore a t-shirt gifted by a fan in 2023. Recently, the actress posted a set of pictures of all the gifts that her fans gave her during her visit to Bali, Indonesia. Thanking them for the warm welcome, she mentioned in the caption:

"I had a happy and enjoyable trip at the airport because you welcomed me so much. I hope you all got home safely and thank you from the bottom of my heart again. Please wait a little longer for the gifts and letters that have not been uploaded yet."

Trending

Fans shower Kim Hye-Yoon with gifts during Bali visit

Kim Hye-Yoon, who appeared in tvN's Lovely Runner, is gaining popularity for her performance in the series and her previous works, such as Extraordinary You. Hye-yoon played the character of Im-sol in the time-travel romance, with Byeon Woo-seok playing the male lead. While viewers all over the world were swooning over her performance in Lovely Runner, Bali fans are no exception.

Expand Tweet

Fans from Indonesia gave her a warm welcome as she reached the island. Moreover, Hye-yoon made sure to post and acknowledge all the gifts that she received from all the fans.

Expand Tweet

The actress later posted another picture of the gifts, which can be seen on her 'Thank You' highlight. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude and wrote:

"I'm so grateful that I didn't leave this gift out and upload it. Even though we couldn't talk in person, but I hope my heart was conveyed with my eyes. It was so nice to see you after a long time."

Kim Hye-yoon's reward vacation with the crew and cast of Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is among one of the most popular Kdramas of the year up until now, even surpassing Queen of Tears. The chemistry between Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon kept viewers engaged, as their fates got intertwined in the time-traveling story.

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner (Image via Instagram/hye_yoon1110)

Due to the overwhelming response from the viewers, the production company announced a reward vacation for the series' crew and cast to Phuket, Thailand. As revealed by VARO Entertainment, Byeon Woo-seok was unable to attend due to his Asia tour schedule.

However, Kim Hye-yoon has confirmed her presence, as shared by her agency, Artist Company. While viewers hoped for a second season, writer Li Si-eun confirmed that she does not plan on continuing the story any further.