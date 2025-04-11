"That exposure led to tons of fans"- Dancer Orlando Lucas opens up about BTS' Jungkook moment that brought him global attention

On April 11, 2025, MSN shared an interview with dancer and actor Orlando Lucas. He spoke about how BTS’ Jungkook helped boost his popularity. Lucas recalled the moment that changed everything for him. It was when Jungkook noticed and recreated one of his choreographed dances on TikTok.

After Jungkook credited and tagged him as the original creator, Lucas’s social media following skyrocketed. He gained thousands of fans within days.

That moment became a turning point in his career as a dancer and content creator. He said,

"One of my biggest moments came when I choreographed a dance to Jungkook's (from BTS) song. Jungkook himself saw the video, started following me, copied my choreography, and tagged me as the choreographer."

He continued,

"That exposure led to tons of fans discovering my account and following me."

Orlando Lucas, originally from Vancouver, is known for his growing dance career. He trained under Fresh Groove Productions and has performed internationally. He even won medals at major hip-hop championships. His TikTok (@notorlandolucas) and Instagram (@theorlandolucas) have gained millions of views.

Jungkook’s acknowledgment and the growth of Orlando’s dance journey

Lucas began uploading dance content on TikTok in 2022. While some of his videos gained traction, a video featuring choreography to one of Jungkook’s songs in October truly went viral. Not only did Jungkook recreate the dance, but he also followed Lucas and credited him publicly.

That interaction helped bring in a massive new audience. Lucas told MSN that after that point, other popular dancers began connecting and collaborating with him online.

In a past post, Lucas couldn’t hide his excitement and wrote about the moment Jungkook reposted his dance. He called it “crazy” and a career-defining moment.

The BTS member even replied to Lucas personally. The connection between the two highlighted Jungkook’s influence and support for dancers worldwide.

Jungkook is currently serving in the military. He is scheduled to be discharged on June 11, 2025. From the success of his debut album GOLDEN to his documentary I AM STILL, Jungkook’s solo era has broken several records.

His hit SEVEN became the fastest track to hit one billion streams. His multiple songs are topping global charts.

Meanwhile, Orlando Lucas continues to build his platform, now set to represent New Zealand at the World Dance Crew Championships with high hopes.

Jungkook serves alongside fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and V. In early 2024, it was confirmed he had been promoted to sergeant.

He is expected to complete his mandatory service by June 2025, after which he will rejoin BTS for future group activities.

