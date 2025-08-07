"That’s disgusting"- Fans react as ZEROBASEONE's Ricky calls out WAKEONE for forging his hand writing for a friendship concept with Gyuvin

ZEROBASEONE's Ricky reveals WAKEONE staff allegedly forged his handwriting for a friendship concept note with Gyuvin. On August 6, 2025, WAKEONE unveiled the trailer of ZEROBASEONE's upcoming first full album, Never Say Never. In the trailer film, a Polaroid featuring Ricky and Gyuvin is displayed. The Polaroid had a note where Ricky seemingly mentioned Gyuvin as his “one and only friend.”This made a memorable moment for the fans. However, later Ricky turned to Bubble to reveal that he did not write the note and someone else, allegedly a staff member from WAKEONE, imitated his handwriting.He said, “Why is someone mimicking my handwriting? The trailer, haha. It looks pretty similar. But it would be better to ask for permission next time. I’m talking about the trailer.”Ricky's revelation enraged fans, and they took to X, expressing their disappointment towards WAKEONE over the recent incident.&quot;That's disgusting,&quot; a fan said.Fan reacts to ZEROBASEONE's Ricky calling out WAKEONE for forging his handwriting (Image Vva X/@hongermezzo)&quot;Just so disgusting oh my god, i can’t even put into words how upset and angry i am,&quot; an X user added.&quot;Just when you think Wake One can’t possibly outdo themselves with the nonsense… they go ahead and do it,&quot; a netizen mentioned.Fans stated that the company staff should have taken the ZEROBASEONE member's permission or asked him to write it himself.&quot;They could have just asked him but no instead they studied his handwriting and probably asked someone to practise to perfect it. USED ricky and gyuvin as clickbait too… wk1 is creepy asf and lowkey obsessed with ricky,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;wait thats like terrifying wtf. he literally works there they couldve just asked,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;so wk1 had someone forge ricky’s handwriting without his permission? and then didn’t care to include gyuvin’s interview portion in the concept film… this company never fails to surprise me even with the bar being six feet under,&quot; a fan reacted.Meanwhile, some fans speculated it to be a concept note. However, they criticized the company for imitating Ricky's handwriting.&quot;they could’ve used some random font as long as it does the job for the concept or literally just asked him to write it instead of mimicking his handwriting without his permission (he’s literally in your building ????) like what was the thought process behind this…,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;I assumed he didn't write it and it was just the concept, but the fact they mimicked his handwriting? huh??? wk1 be normal challenge impossible difficulty,&quot; a user reacted.&quot;Whole nation being happy abt this gyubrik meal only to found out w1 copied his handwriting without permission LIKE TF IS HARD IN ASKING HIM TO WRITE?? F*ck u w1 and love u kpop boy Ricky thank you for exposing them #lovelicky 4ever,&quot; a netizen stated.ZEROBASEONE's upcoming activities: 1st full album, comeback show, fan call event, and moreZEROBASEONE marked their second debut anniversary on July 10, 2025, and are all set to drop their first-ever full-length album titled ‘Never Say Never.’ The album is reported to have ten tracks, including the recently released song Slam Dunk. The tracklist of the album will be revealed on August 12, 2025, at 12 am KST.Besides this, the group will also hold a fan showcase, performing the title track from the upcoming album on September 1, 2025, at 7 pm KST. It will be followed by the release of the comeback show titled ‘WHO MADE THIS!’ on Mnet on the same day at 8 pm KST. The boy group is set to hold a video fan call event in commemoration of their first full album release.ZEROBASEONE is a nine-member K-pop boy group. (Image Via X/@ZB1_official)Fans may purchase albums on Music Korea from Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 6 pm KST to Friday, August 8, at 5:59 pm KST. Notably, 135 fans will be able to speak to the boy group, with fifteen fans assigned to each member. The Music Korea fan call event is set to be held on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 8 pm KST.Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE’s Never Say Never will be officially out on September 1, 2025, at 6 pm KST.