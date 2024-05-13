"He's so perfect": ZEROBASEONE's Gyuvin shares his memorable first encounter with ASRTO’s Cha Eunwoo

ZEROBASEONE's Gyuvin shared his experience meeting ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. He also shared his reactions to seeing his visuals in real life. On May 12, 2024, Gyuvin was chatting with his fans on a live video session on Bubble, and a fan asked him a question about Cha Eun-woo.

It is no surprise that Gyuvin is a fan of the singer and actor. On January 22, he revealed his favorite actors, Cha Eun-woo and Song Kang. During the Bubble Live, the question asked by the fans was,

"What was Eun-woo Sunbae like in person?"

As an answer to the question, Gyuvin lavished praise on Eun-woo's looks and appearance. Furthermore, he was starstruck and could not say anything except "Wow."

"Usually, when someone is handsome and perfect, it evokes jealousy, admiration, and awe, but with Cha Eun-woo, it's like... Wow. He's just in a different league altogether... He's so perfect that all you can do is admire him."

ZEROBASEONE's Gyuvin and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo at the 2024 KCON Japan

ZEROBASEONE performed at the 2024 KCON Japan on May 11, 2024, at the ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba. The K-pop boy group performed songs like their recently released pre-release track SWEAT, the Japanese song Yura Yura, MELTING POINT, and more.

Notably, the first day of the music festival was hosted by the ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. The group's vocalist also performed songs like F*cking Great Time and STAY from his first solo album, ENTITY.

Gyuvin and ZEROBASEONE's leader, Sung Han-bin, had a chance to meet Cha Eun-woo. Sung Hanbin is also known for resembling the True Beauty actor, previously highlighted by Veteran K-pop artist Boa. Gyuvin and Sung Hanbin were seen greeting and bowing to Cha Eun-woo on the stage, and he did the same.

Furthermore, K-pop groups like Red Velvet, Niziu, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, EPEX, INI, Kep1er, P1Harmony, B.D.U., The Wind, KEY, and The New Six also showcased their performance on May 11 at the 2024 KCON Japan.

ZEROBASEONE and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo's recent activities

On May 13, ZEROBASEONE dropped its third mini album, You had me at HELLO, with the title song, Feel the POP. On April 24, 2024, before the release of their album, they dropped the pre-release track, SWEAT, which now has over 3.8 million streams on Spotify.

The album features seven tracks, including the title track and pre-release song: Feel the POP, SWEAT, Solar POWER, Dear ECLIPSE, Sunday RIDE, HELLO, and Feel the POP - Sped Up Version. Besides the album, the group also unveiled the official music video of Feel the POP in a colorful vibrant concept.

The nine ZEROBASEONE members are captured playing around in the music video, donning cowboy-style attires. Furthermore, they are also seen playing tennis in the second half of the video. The K-pop boy group will kick off their first world tour with two shows in Seoul on September 20 and September 22, 2024, at the KSPO Dome.

On the other hand, on February 17, 2024, Cha Eun-woo started his Asia fan concert tour named 2024 "Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator]" in Seoul, South Korea. He performed in different Asian countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and more.

Cha Eun-woo also recently starred in the MBC mystery drama Wonderful World, featuring Kim Nam-joo. He played the role of a suspicious character, Kwon Sun-Yool, a medical school dropout with a dark secret behind his nice appearance.