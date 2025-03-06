"That’s the queen baeeee Suzy" — Fans speculate as Disney Korea teases collaboration artist for the Korean version of Snow White’s OST

On March 6, 2025, Disney Korea shared a picture featuring the phrase "Guess Who?" on their official Instagram, which led fans to speculate that it was Bae Suzy.

The image depicted an artist with a red hood masking her face, holding a crimson apple next to her deep red lips. The caption accompanying the picture stated:

"Who is the Korean artist who will be the special collaboration of <Snow White>? We will give out tickets for <Snow White> through a lottery to those who answer correctly!"

The collaboration in question is for the Korean version of Disney's upcoming musical fantasy film, Snow White, specifically its main OST, Waiting on a Wish.

Fans were quick to guess the mystery collaborator to be the former Miss A's member. One X user stated:

"That’s the queen baeeee Suzy."

Fans expressed their excitement over the singer's potential collaboration on the Snow White OST on social media.

"I was shocked when I first saw the photo. 'What is this??? Why is there already a poster for a vampire drama? Why are they discussing Snow White?? Suzy really likes to surprise her fans hah hoh hah hoh," commented another fan.

"The articles didn’t reveal if Suzy’s gonna be the main artist or she will sing an OST but rather they’ve disclosed it is a ‘special collaboration’. But, it’s a new SUZY work !! So booked," commented another fan.

"Request granted Thank you, Suzy We got these 2 legendary looks The Black Swan Princess and Snow White Princess," reacted another fan.

More fan reactions regarding the concept and image shared by Disney Korea read:

"Curious about Suzy's dress & hairstyle, it looks really beautiful. Her make up is on point, her hair is long, her earrings are also cool, her clothes have beads??It's like Snow White & The Evil Queen's style combined into one. Waiting for the version without the robe," remarked another fan.

"The photo concept looks so pretty. Her red lips. omo omoooo," wrote another fan on X.

"Suzy in early 2025...netflix series, an independent films, music videos (as a vocalist, model and creative director) and now OST for disney snow white," said another fan.

"Why? I don’t plan to watch the movie, now what should I do? But still...Real life Snow White," exclaimed another fan.

More about Suzy, her latest digital single and upcoming drama series

Formerly a member of the K-pop group Miss A, the idol has established a successful acting career. Her notable roles include appearances in TV series such as Dream High, While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, and Start-Up. She also made her film debut in Architecture 101, which earned her the nickname "The Nation's First Love" in Korea.

The actress returned to the music scene with a new digital single, Come Back released on February 17, 2025. This song marked her comeback after over two years, following the release of the song, Cape, in October 2022. She was actively involved in the concept of the single, which was produced by Kang Hyun-min, who had previously collaborated with her on Satellite.

She is also set to star alongside Kim Woo-bin in the upcoming fantasy romance drama, All The Love You Wish For. In the series, Kim Woo-bin plays a genie who awakens from a thousand-year slumber and takes on a human form, while the Cape singer portrays Ga-young, an emotionally detached individual with whom the genie forms a connection.

In other news, the fantasy musical film Snow White will premiere in cinemas across Korea on March 20, 2025, and in the United States on March 21, 2025.

