"That's a real badge"- Fans left emotional and concerned after spotting scars on BTS' Jungkook's arm during post-military live with Jimin

BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin held their first post-military live on Weverse on June 11, 2025, after both members were officially discharged from the military. The two idols, who had served together under the buddy system, addressed fans live from HYBE to share their experiences and reconnect with fans after 18 months of service. While the livestream was filled with lighthearted moments, one particular detail soon became the center of discussion online.

Fans noticed visible scars on Jungkook’s arm during the broadcast. It prompted an outpouring of concern. During the live, Jimin mentioned that Jungkook's duty was in the kitchen unit, where he was responsible for preparing food for large numbers of soldiers. He described how physically demanding this role was, working with oversized utensils.

Some sections of online communities had previously claimed that kitchen duties were relatively easier and underestimated his role compared to other military roles. However, fans believed that the scars on Jungkook’s arm told a different story.

The concerns grew louder when comparisons between members began circulating online through collages of military badges. In some images, it appeared that Jungkook and Jimin had fewer visible badges than others.

Fans highlighted that physical marks were a visible reminder of the hard labor and dedication the singer had put into his service. An X user, @celyn731, wrote,

"Yes that’s a real badge, a reminder also of his hard work during his service. They should stop comparing & counting badges that’s very childish of them."

Fans swiftly pushed back against this narrative, pointing out that scars, effort, and dedication mattered far more than any external symbols.

"His badge of honor is the one that should be admire, not just some patches that is being stick to the uniform," a fan commented.

"no matter what he do or what he choose I will always support him, he is so humble," an X user mentioned.

"This has to be the most stupid take on the topic I saw in a while ! Stop projecting ! Those boys regardless of situation worked extra hard to earn those accolades matter of fact not everyone earned them! So it’s only fair for their fans to acknowledge them & show their pride !," another one said.

"the way some got excited at the beginning bc they went to the barricades together and saying they were going to enjoy this time, you had literally no idea how hard and horrible was gonna be for the boys, its so sad hearing them talking about how difficult was for them," a fan wrote.

Many also argued that Jungkook's marks left by his work were earned through months of service under challenging conditions. Others wished for the idol's speedy recovery.

"my heart hurts when I noticed this during their live. kookoo scars from the military," an X user mentioned.

"Agreed he went to ms due to obligation as a healthy man, served his best cuz as said the temporary job suited him, not to gain badges," a fan commented.

"i hope they can take a little break from all the hardships they have been exposed to and of which we have no idea," another user added.

About Jungkook and Jimin’s military service, Weverse livestream, & more

Jungkook had previously shared in media interactions and during his discharge that he had enjoyed his cooking duties despite the physical strain involved. He explained that the kitchen position suited him, although it required long hours and weekend shifts.

In fact, he often handled large cooking tools, including a spatula almost the size of a shovel, and was known for giving the final seasoning touch to meals prepared for fellow soldiers.

Throughout his time in service, his dedication was evident. Even last year, during Jin’s discharge in June 2024, Jungkook was seen with visible scars on his forearm when visiting the base to support his hyung.

Similar marks were later noticed during a surprise livestream Jungkook held in December 2024 while on leave. Fans had then speculated that the scars were likely minor burn marks from working over large military cooking pots.

As BTS members gradually complete their military service, attention is now turning to their upcoming activities. Group member Suga is expected to finish his mandatory service on June 21. However, the discharged members are expected to reunite publicly for the FESTA celebrations on June 13 and 14.

