"That's a true artist right there" — Fans moved by Doyoung's struggle to add 'Far' to the concert setlist in NCT 127's behind-the-scenes video

NCT 127 recently released a behind-the-scenes video of the group's preparation for their fourth concert tour, Neocity: The Momentum, which was kicked off in January 2025. The video was released on April 9, 2025, on the group's YouTube channel.

It showed how the members discussed the setlist, including Doyoung's strong fight to keep the song Far in the setlist. Other members protested the inclusion of the song because of its high notes, but Doyoung continued to fight for it and eventually got the song included.

After the behind-the-scenes video was released, fans continued to show appreciation for Doyoung's efforts to keep Far in the setlist. One fan wrote on X:

"Doyoung was the ONLY one who believed in FAR, stood his ground, and took on the hardest part all by himself… like??? That’s a true artist right there. His voice, his strength, his passion … I love him more every day!!"

Some fans called Doyoung a "genius" for the inclusion of the song, while many others thanked him for the same.

"thank you far defender doyoung for giving us this legendary stage," a user wrote.

"doyoung's a genius for including far in the setlist," a fan wrote.

"when i remember doyoung was the one who fought for far to be on the setlist.. that’s kingy," another fan replied.

Back when the concert was still touring across countries, fans shared snippets of Doyoung's performance in Far. They loved the sections where Doyoung hit the high notes and justified his choice for the setlist. They also appreciated the singer's decision and supported him on X.

"my fav parts during FAR is when doyoung devoured all the high notes," a fan wrote.

"Doyoung had such a great vision with far I always loved the song bc of the vocals but the performance took the song in a whole new level," a user wrote.

"DOYOUNG fought for <FAR> to be on 127 setlist!! this is what i’m saying to concerts, explore ur discography. He visualize the impact of GRANDOISE which is perfect for concerts. don’t jst choose based on popularity, thats how you make ur less known songs to be recognize," another fan replied.

All you need to know about the highly debated song, Far from NCT 127's discography

Far is a B-side track from NCT 127's third Korean-language album, Sticker. The album was released in 2021, and Far is one of the lesser-known songs from the album. It is also included in Favourite, the group's third Korean-language repackage album. Far is one of the 26 songs (approximately) on the concert setlist.

NCT 127 is a sub-unit of the multi-national group NCT by SM Entertainment. It currently consists of members Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. Members Taeyong and Jaehyun are on a hiatus following their mandatory military enlistments, whereas Winwin has been inactive for quite some time.

With Neo City: The Momentum, NCT 127 recently completed a two-day concert in Nagoya, Japan. The members will next head to Macau for the concert on April 26 and 27, followed by concerts in Tokyo, Japan, on May 21 and 22, 2025.

